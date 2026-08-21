Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 21

The MLB slate today is sure to please. The outings include the Atlanta Braves playing the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and BravesVsn

BREW and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Chris Sale

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Chris Sale Records: Brewers (79-49), Braves (75-53)

Brewers (79-49), Braves (75-53) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Braves Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 54.29%

54.29% Brewers Win Probability: 45.71%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CARD

NBCS-PH and CARD Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Hunter Dobbins

Jesús Luzardo vs. Hunter Dobbins Records: Phillies (70-58), Cardinals (66-63)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 64.97%

64.97% Cardinals Win Probability: 35.03%

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Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and SNET

YES and SNET Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs.

Cam Schlittler vs. Records: Yankees (72-55), Blue Jays (63-66)

Yankees (72-55), Blue Jays (63-66) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 69.74%

69.74% Blue Jays Win Probability: 30.26%

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San Francisco Giants at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-BA

NESN and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Logan Webb

Sonny Gray vs. Logan Webb Records: Red Sox (68-59), Giants (52-75)

Red Sox (68-59), Giants (52-75) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Giants Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 56.46%

56.46% Giants Win Probability: 43.54%

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Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and NATS

MIAM and NATS Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Brad Lord

Ryan Gusto vs. Brad Lord Records: Marlins (64-64), Nationals (61-68)

Marlins (64-64), Nationals (61-68) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 61.87%

61.87% Nationals Win Probability: 38.13%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Freddy Peralta

Trevor Rogers vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Orioles (61-67), Rays (76-51)

Orioles (61-67), Rays (76-51) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Rays Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 54.63%

54.63% Orioles Win Probability: 45.37%

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New York Mets at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and WPIX

CHSN and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Sean Manaea

Sean Burke vs. Sean Manaea Records: White Sox (66-61), Mets (58-70)

White Sox (66-61), Mets (58-70) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Mets Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 53.71%

53.71% Mets Win Probability: 46.29%

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Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and DSN

ROYL and DSN Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Troy Melton

Noah Cameron vs. Troy Melton Records: Royals (55-74), Tigers (61-66)

Royals (55-74), Tigers (61-66) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Royals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.83%

54.83% Royals Win Probability: 45.17%

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Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA

SCHN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski vs. J.T. Ginn

Hayden Wesneski vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Astros (64-64), Athletics (49-79)

Astros (64-64), Athletics (49-79) Astros Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 57.99%

57.99% Athletics Win Probability: 42.01%

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Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Reid Detmers

MacKenzie Gore vs. Reid Detmers Records: Rangers (63-65), Angels (51-77)

Rangers (63-65), Angels (51-77) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Angels Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.13%

56.13% Angels Win Probability: 43.87%

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Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and CLEG

COLR and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Joey Cantillo

Tanner Gordon vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Rockies (50-77), Guardians (62-66)

Rockies (50-77), Guardians (62-66) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 53.61%

53.61% Rockies Win Probability: 46.39%

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Minnesota Twins at San Diego Padres

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and MNNT

SDPA and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Connor Prielipp

Randy Vasquez vs. Connor Prielipp Records: Padres (68-60), Twins (63-65)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 53.69%

53.69% Twins Win Probability: 46.31%

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Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and CINR

ARID and CINR Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Nick Lodolo

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Diamondbacks (67-61), Reds (61-67)

Diamondbacks (67-61), Reds (61-67) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Reds Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 63.00%

63.00% Reds Win Probability: 37.00%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT

SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Bubba Chandler

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Bubba Chandler Records: Dodgers (77-51), Pirates (63-66)

Dodgers (77-51), Pirates (63-66) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.25%

59.25% Pirates Win Probability: 40.75%

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Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and MARQ

SEAM and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Matthew Boyd

Emerson Hancock vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Mariners (60-68), Cubs (74-54)

Mariners (60-68), Cubs (74-54) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 51.93%

51.93% Mariners Win Probability: 48.07%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.