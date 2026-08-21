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Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 21

The MLB slate today is sure to please. The outings include the Atlanta Braves playing the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Chris Sale
  • Records: Brewers (79-49), Braves (75-53)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 54.29%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 45.71%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Hunter Dobbins
  • Records: Phillies (70-58), Cardinals (66-63)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 64.97%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 35.03%

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Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs.
  • Records: Yankees (72-55), Blue Jays (63-66)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -235
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 69.74%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 30.26%

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San Francisco Giants at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Logan Webb
  • Records: Red Sox (68-59), Giants (52-75)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 56.46%
  • Giants Win Probability: 43.54%

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Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Brad Lord
  • Records: Marlins (64-64), Nationals (61-68)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 61.87%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 38.13%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Freddy Peralta
  • Records: Orioles (61-67), Rays (76-51)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 54.63%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 45.37%

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New York Mets at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and WPIX
  • Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Sean Manaea
  • Records: White Sox (66-61), Mets (58-70)
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 53.71%
  • Mets Win Probability: 46.29%

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Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and DSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Troy Melton
  • Records: Royals (55-74), Tigers (61-66)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 54.83%
  • Royals Win Probability: 45.17%

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Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski vs. J.T. Ginn
  • Records: Astros (64-64), Athletics (49-79)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -196
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 57.99%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 42.01%

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Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Reid Detmers
  • Records: Rangers (63-65), Angels (51-77)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 56.13%
  • Angels Win Probability: 43.87%

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Cleveland Guardians at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Joey Cantillo
  • Records: Rockies (50-77), Guardians (62-66)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 53.61%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 46.39%

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Minnesota Twins at San Diego Padres

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Connor Prielipp
  • Records: Padres (68-60), Twins (63-65)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 53.69%
  • Twins Win Probability: 46.31%

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Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Nick Lodolo
  • Records: Diamondbacks (67-61), Reds (61-67)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 63.00%
  • Reds Win Probability: 37.00%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Bubba Chandler
  • Records: Dodgers (77-51), Pirates (63-66)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -230
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 59.25%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 40.75%

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Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Matthew Boyd
  • Records: Mariners (60-68), Cubs (74-54)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 51.93%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 48.07%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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