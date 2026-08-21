Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 21

Will Matt Olson or Ronald Acuna Jr. go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers

Matt Olson (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 36 HR in 128 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 128 games (has homered in 25.8% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 94 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 94 games (has homered in 16% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 122 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 122 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games) Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 115 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 115 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 31 HR in 128 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 128 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 117 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 117 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 126 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 126 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 123 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 123 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games) Michael Conforto (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 119 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 119 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Pedro Ramirez (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers