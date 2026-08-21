MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 21
Will Matt Olson or Ronald Acuna Jr. go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 21, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers
- Matt Olson (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 36 HR in 128 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 94 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 122 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 115 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 31 HR in 128 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 117 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 126 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 123 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 119 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Pedro Ramirez (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 30 HR in 118 games (has homered in 23% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 65 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)
- Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 120 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 126 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Jacob Gonzalez (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 85 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 99 games (has homered in 4% of games)