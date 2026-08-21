Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 21

Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Matthew Boyd exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 9.1 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 9.1 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 5.2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers