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MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 21

Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Matthew Boyd exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 9.1 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
  • Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners

  • Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
  • Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

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