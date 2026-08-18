Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 18
There are several strong matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the Chicago White Sox playing the Chicago Cubs. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Orioles (61-64), Yankees (69-55)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -116
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 52.38%
- Yankees Win Probability: 47.62%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. José Soriano
- Records: Rays (75-49), Blue Jays (61-65)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -146
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 61.33%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.67%
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San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Carson Whisenhunt
- Records: Guardians (60-65), Giants (51-73)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -188
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 57.24%
- Giants Win Probability: 42.76%
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Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Keider Montero
- Records: Pirates (61-66), Tigers (61-64)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -144
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 57.58%
- Tigers Win Probability: 42.42%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Kyle Leahy
- Records: Reds (60-65), Cardinals (64-62)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -120
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 57.29%
- Reds Win Probability: 42.71%
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Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Cade Gibson
- Records: Phillies (68-58), Marlins (64-62)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -240
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 60.20%
- Marlins Win Probability: 39.80%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Red Sox (67-58), Diamondbacks (66-60)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -178
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 66.24%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 33.76%
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San Diego Padres at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Zach Thornton vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Mets (57-69), Padres (67-59)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -112
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 51.83%
- Padres Win Probability: 48.17%
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Athletics at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Daniel Lynch vs. Jack Perkins
- Records: Royals (52-74), Athletics (49-76)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -130
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 52.44%
- Athletics Win Probability: 47.56%
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Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Tyler Mahle
- Records: Twins (61-65), Braves (74-51)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -124
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 56.65%
- Twins Win Probability: 43.35%
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Seattle Mariners at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Bryce Miller
- Records: Brewers (77-48), Mariners (59-66)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -152
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 56.43%
- Mariners Win Probability: 43.57%
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Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: TBS and MARQ and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs.
- Records: Cubs (73-53), White Sox (65-59)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -164
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 66.32%
- White Sox Win Probability: 33.68%
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Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Jackson Kent
- Records: Rangers (61-64), Nationals (60-66)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -162
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 52.60%
- Nationals Win Probability: 47.40%
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Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. George Klassen
- Records: Astros (63-62), Angels (49-76)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -162
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 58.84%
- Angels Win Probability: 41.16%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: Rockies (50-75), Dodgers (75-51)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -180
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 66.68%
- Rockies Win Probability: 33.32%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.