Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 18

There are several strong matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the Chicago White Sox playing the Chicago Cubs. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and YES

MASN and YES Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Carlos Rodon

Shane Baz vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Orioles (61-64), Yankees (69-55)

Orioles (61-64), Yankees (69-55) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 52.38%

52.38% Yankees Win Probability: 47.62%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and SNET

RAYS and SNET Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. José Soriano

Nick Martínez vs. José Soriano Records: Rays (75-49), Blue Jays (61-65)

Rays (75-49), Blue Jays (61-65) Rays Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 61.33%

61.33% Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.67%

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San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-BA

CLEG and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Carson Whisenhunt

Foster Griffin vs. Carson Whisenhunt Records: Guardians (60-65), Giants (51-73)

Guardians (60-65), Giants (51-73) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Giants Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 57.24%

57.24% Giants Win Probability: 42.76%

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Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and DSN

SportsNet PT and DSN Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Keider Montero

Braxton Ashcraft vs. Keider Montero Records: Pirates (61-66), Tigers (61-64)

Pirates (61-66), Tigers (61-64) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 57.58%

57.58% Tigers Win Probability: 42.42%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and CARD

CINR and CARD Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Kyle Leahy

Andrew Abbott vs. Kyle Leahy Records: Reds (60-65), Cardinals (64-62)

Reds (60-65), Cardinals (64-62) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 57.29%

57.29% Reds Win Probability: 42.71%

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Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MIAM

NBCS-PH and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Cade Gibson

Zack Wheeler vs. Cade Gibson Records: Phillies (68-58), Marlins (64-62)

Phillies (68-58), Marlins (64-62) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 60.20%

60.20% Marlins Win Probability: 39.80%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and ARID

NESN and ARID Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Merrill Kelly

Ranger Suarez vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Red Sox (67-58), Diamondbacks (66-60)

Red Sox (67-58), Diamondbacks (66-60) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 66.24%

66.24% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 33.76%

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San Diego Padres at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and SDPA

SNY and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Zach Thornton vs. Robbie Ray

Zach Thornton vs. Robbie Ray Records: Mets (57-69), Padres (67-59)

Mets (57-69), Padres (67-59) Padres Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Mets Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.83%

51.83% Padres Win Probability: 48.17%

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Athletics at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-CA

ROYL and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Daniel Lynch vs. Jack Perkins

Daniel Lynch vs. Jack Perkins Records: Royals (52-74), Athletics (49-76)

Royals (52-74), Athletics (49-76) Royals Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 52.44%

52.44% Athletics Win Probability: 47.56%

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Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and BravesVsn

MNNT and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Tyler Mahle

Zebby Matthews vs. Tyler Mahle Records: Twins (61-65), Braves (74-51)

Twins (61-65), Braves (74-51) Braves Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Twins Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 56.65%

56.65% Twins Win Probability: 43.35%

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Seattle Mariners at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SEAM

BREW and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Bryce Miller

Kyle Harrison vs. Bryce Miller Records: Brewers (77-48), Mariners (59-66)

Brewers (77-48), Mariners (59-66) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 56.43%

56.43% Mariners Win Probability: 43.57%

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Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: TBS and MARQ and CHSN

TBS and MARQ and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs.

Kevin Gausman vs. Records: Cubs (73-53), White Sox (65-59)

Cubs (73-53), White Sox (65-59) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 66.32%

66.32% White Sox Win Probability: 33.68%

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Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and NATS

RSN and NATS Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Jackson Kent

Cal Quantrill vs. Jackson Kent Records: Rangers (61-64), Nationals (60-66)

Rangers (61-64), Nationals (60-66) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 52.60%

52.60% Nationals Win Probability: 47.40%

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Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and ABTV

SCHN and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. George Klassen

Cristian Javier vs. George Klassen Records: Astros (63-62), Angels (49-76)

Astros (63-62), Angels (49-76) Astros Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Angels Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 58.84%

58.84% Angels Win Probability: 41.16%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA

COLR and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Eric Lauer

Ryan Feltner vs. Eric Lauer Records: Rockies (50-75), Dodgers (75-51)

Rockies (50-75), Dodgers (75-51) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 66.68%

66.68% Rockies Win Probability: 33.32%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.