Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Boston Red Sox (67-58) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-60)

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Dbacks.TV

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-174) | ARI: (+146)

BOS: (-174) | ARI: (+146) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+128) | ARI: +1.5 (-154)

BOS: -1.5 (+128) | ARI: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 4-3, 3.25 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 8-10, 5.11 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Merrill Kelly (8-10, 5.11 ERA). Suarez's team is 11-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Suarez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-7. The Diamondbacks have a 12-10-0 ATS record in Kelly's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Kelly's starts this season, and they went 5-8 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (66.2%)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -174 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +128 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -154.

The over/under for Red Sox-Diamondbacks on Aug. 18 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

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Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 84 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (52.4%) in those games.

This season Boston has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 55 of their 123 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 60-63-0 against the spread in their 123 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 32-38 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Arizona has a record of 8-7 (53.3%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 125 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-68-4).

The Diamondbacks have gone 67-58-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has 27 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 56 walks while batting .259. He has an on-base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .473.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela has an OPS of .796, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .470 this season. He's batting .288.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras leads Boston with 110 hits and an OBP of .391 this season.

Caleb Durbin has 12 home runs, 61 RBI and a batting average of .257 this season.

Durbin enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll is leading the Diamondbacks with 113 hits. He's batting .247 and slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .245 with 16 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 73 walks. He's slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 91st in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.

Gabriel Moreno has an on-base percentage of .384, a team-high for the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Arenado has 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .241.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/17/2026: 11-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/7/2025: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/6/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/5/2025: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/25/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/24/2024: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/23/2024: 12-2 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-2 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/26/2023: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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