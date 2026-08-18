Cardinals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Cardinals vs Reds Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (64-62) vs. Cincinnati Reds (60-65)

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Cardinals.TV

Cardinals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-120) | CIN: (+102)

STL: (-120) | CIN: (+102) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164)

STL: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Cardinals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 9-4, 3.38 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 6-7, 4.13 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Kyle Leahy (9-4) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (6-7) will get the nod for the Reds. When Leahy starts, his team is 10-11-0 against the spread this season. When Leahy starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-4. The Reds have a 12-13-0 record against the spread in Abbott's starts. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in 20 of Abbott's starts this season, and they went 9-11 in those games.

Cardinals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (57.3%)

Cardinals vs Reds Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +102 underdog despite being at home.

Cardinals vs Reds Spread

The Reds are hosting the Cardinals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +136 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are -164.

Cardinals vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Reds contest on Aug. 18, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in 21, or 55.3%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season St. Louis has come away with a win 13 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 49 of 122 chances this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 65-57-0 in 122 games with a line this season.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 81 total times this season. They've gone 39-42 in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 27-36 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (42.9%).

The Reds have played in 122 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-56-2).

The Reds have a 65-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .493, fueled by 54 extra-base hits. He has a .289 batting average and an on-base percentage of .355.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 14th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Burleson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Jordan Walker has 137 hits, which is tops among St. Louis batters this season. He's batting .289 with 52 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 14th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Walker enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .244 with a .375 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Ivan Herrera has 116 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has racked up 123 hits with a .473 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Reds. He's batting .258 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, his batting average puts him 70th, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz paces his team with a .344 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .472.

Including all qualified players, he is 62nd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

JJ Bleday is batting .223 with 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 57 walks.

Tyler Stephenson is hitting .248 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 37 walks.

Cardinals vs Reds Head to Head

8/17/2026: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/17/2026: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/26/2026: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/25/2026: 7-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/24/2026: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/7/2026: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/6/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/5/2026: 10-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/23/2026: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2026: 8-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!