Padres vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The San Diego Padres will face the New York Mets in MLB action on Tuesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Padres vs Mets Game Info

San Diego Padres (67-59) vs. New York Mets (57-69)

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Padres.TV

Padres vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-112) | NYM: (-104)

SD: (-112) | NYM: (-104) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-176)

SD: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Padres) - 10-7, 3.28 ERA vs Zach Thornton (Mets) - 3-3, 2.78 ERA

The probable starters are Robbie Ray (10-7) for the Padres and Zach Thornton (3-3) for the Mets. Ray and his team are 12-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ray's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-3). The Mets have a 5-3-0 record against the spread in Thornton's starts. The Mets are 2-3 in Thornton's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (51.8%)

Padres vs Mets Moneyline

New York is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -112 favorite despite being on the road.

Padres vs Mets Spread

The Padres are at the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. New York is -176 to cover.

Padres vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Mets contest on Aug. 18 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Mets Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (55.8%) in those contests.

This year San Diego has won 28 of 49 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 56 of 126 chances this season.

The Padres are 72-54-0 against the spread in their 126 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have compiled a 16-35 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.4% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, New York has a 16-28 record (winning just 36.4% of its games).

The Mets have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 54 times this season for a 54-61-7 record against the over/under.

The Mets are 56-66-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with 134 hits and an OBP of .352, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .420. He's batting .279.

He is 27th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Manny Machado is batting .212 with 20 doubles, 23 home runs and 57 walks, while slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 135th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.295/.415.

Merrill has recorded a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Xander Bogaerts has 11 home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .221 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette has racked up a team-best .386 slugging percentage. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 110th in slugging.

Bichette heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Carson Benge's 123 hits and .335 OBP both lead his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .415.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has seven doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .243.

Marcus Semien is batting .210 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 31 walks.

Padres vs Mets Head to Head

8/17/2026: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/7/2026: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2026: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/5/2026: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/18/2025: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/17/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/16/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/29/2025: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/28/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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