Guardians vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Guardians vs Giants Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (60-65) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-73)

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and NBCS-BA

Guardians vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-190) | SF: (+160)

CLE: (-190) | SF: (+160) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+114) | SF: +1.5 (-137)

CLE: -1.5 (+114) | SF: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin (Guardians) - 13-4, 3.25 ERA vs Carson Whisenhunt (Giants) - 3-3, 6.11 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Foster Griffin (13-4, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Carson Whisenhunt (3-3, 6.11 ERA). Griffin's team is 15-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Griffin's team has been victorious in 83.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-1. When Whisenhunt starts, the Giants have gone 4-2-0 against the spread. The Giants have a 2-3 record in Whisenhunt's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (57.2%)

Guardians vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +160 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -190 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Giants Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -137 to cover.

Guardians vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Giants on Aug. 18 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

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Guardians vs Giants Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (46.3%) in those games.

Cleveland has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -190.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 58 of their 119 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 56-63-0 against the spread in their 119 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have won 27 of the 77 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (35.1%).

San Francisco is 3-4 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times this season for a 56-56-9 record against the over/under.

The Giants have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 55-66-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has 115 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .442, both of which rank first among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .358.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 20th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Jose Ramirez has 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 54 walks. He's batting .236 and slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 107th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Ramirez brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, five walks and two RBIs.

Brayan Rocchio has 107 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.317/.376.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in OBP (.366) this season, fueled by 106 hits.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has an on-base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .432. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .292.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 62nd in slugging.

Rafael Devers is batting .246 with 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 90th, his on-base percentage is 92nd, and he is 31st in slugging.

Willy Adames is batting .224 with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

Bryce Eldridge is hitting .247 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

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