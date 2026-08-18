Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (68-58) vs. Miami Marlins (64-62)

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Marlins.TV

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-240) | MIA: (+198)

PHI: (-240) | MIA: (+198) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-108) | MIA: +1.5 (-111)

PHI: -1.5 (-108) | MIA: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 10-4, 2.89 ERA vs Cade Gibson (Marlins) - 2-0, 5.61 ERA

The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (10-4) for the Phillies and Cade Gibson (2-0) for the Marlins. Wheeler and his team are 10-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Wheeler's team has been victorious in 83.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-2. Last season Gibson pitched in one game with a spread, which his team covered. Gibson's team was the underdog on the moneyline just one time in a game he pitched a season ago, and won.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (60.2%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

The Phillies vs Marlins moneyline has Philadelphia as a -240 favorite, while Miami is a +198 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-111 to cover), and Philadelphia is -108 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

Phillies versus Marlins, on Aug. 18, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

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Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 57 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has been a -240 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every time.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 56 of their 122 opportunities.

In 122 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 48-74-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 67 total times this season. They've finished 26-41 in those games.

Miami has gone 1-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer (33.3%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 124 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-61-2).

The Marlins have a 65-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 115 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379. He has a .260 batting average and a slugging percentage of .495.

Among qualified batters, he is 64th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Harper has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with a double, six walks and an RBI.

Luis Arraez has hit five homers this season while driving in 52 runs. He's batting .314 this season and slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is second in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Arraez heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (110) this season, and 53 of those have gone for extra bases.

Schwarber heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Bryson Stott is batting .266 with a .343 OBP and 57 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with a double, a home run, 10 walks and five RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has a slugging percentage of .452, a team-best for the Marlins. He's batting .310 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks third in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards' .365 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .285 while slugging .386.

He is 20th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Javier Sanoja has 26 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .272.

Jakob Marsee is batting .208 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 60 walks.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

8/17/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/29/2026: 8-6 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-6 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/28/2026: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/27/2026: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/17/2026: 12-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/16/2026: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/15/2026: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/4/2026: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2026: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/2/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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