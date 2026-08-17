Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 17
Monday's MLB schedule has a lot in store. Among those games is the Chicago White Sox squaring off against the Chicago Cubs. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Reds (59-64), Cardinals (63-61)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 52.87%
- Reds Win Probability: 47.13%
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Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Brandon Young
- Records: Rays (74-49), Orioles (61-63)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -156
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 63.78%
- Orioles Win Probability: 36.22%
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Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Janson Junk
- Records: Phillies (67-58), Marlins (64-61)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -250
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 59.75%
- Marlins Win Probability: 40.25%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Reds (59-64), Cardinals (63-61)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 55.83%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.17%
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Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Pirates (61-65), Tigers (60-64)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 50.01%
- Tigers Win Probability: 49.99%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Mitch Bratt
- Records: Red Sox (66-58), Diamondbacks (66-59)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -162
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 66.26%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 33.74%
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San Diego Padres at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Mets (56-69), Padres (67-58)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -120
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 56.89%
- Padres Win Probability: 43.11%
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Athletics at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Mason Barnett
- Records: Royals (51-74), Athletics (49-75)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -174
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 54.43%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.57%
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Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Martín Pérez
- Records: Twins (60-65), Braves (74-50)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -126
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 56.15%
- Twins Win Probability: 43.85%
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Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Cubs (72-53), White Sox (65-58)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 59.97%
- White Sox Win Probability: 40.03%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Blake Snell
- Records: Rockies (50-74), Dodgers (74-51)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -255
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +210
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 73.58%
- Rockies Win Probability: 26.42%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.