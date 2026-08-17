Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 17

Monday's MLB schedule has a lot in store. Among those games is the Chicago White Sox squaring off against the Chicago Cubs. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and CARD

CINR and CARD Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Andre Pallante

Rhett Lowder vs. Andre Pallante Records: Reds (59-64), Cardinals (63-61)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 52.87%

52.87% Reds Win Probability: 47.13%

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Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and MASN

RAYS and MASN Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Brandon Young

Shane McClanahan vs. Brandon Young Records: Rays (74-49), Orioles (61-63)

Rays (74-49), Orioles (61-63) Rays Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 63.78%

63.78% Orioles Win Probability: 36.22%

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Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MIAM

NBCS-PH and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Janson Junk

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Janson Junk Records: Phillies (67-58), Marlins (64-61)

Phillies (67-58), Marlins (64-61) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 59.75%

59.75% Marlins Win Probability: 40.25%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and CARD

CINR and CARD Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Reds (59-64), Cardinals (63-61)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 55.83%

55.83% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.17%

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Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Framber Valdez

Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Framber Valdez Records: Pirates (61-65), Tigers (60-64)

Pirates (61-65), Tigers (60-64) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 50.01%

50.01% Tigers Win Probability: 49.99%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and ARID

NESN and ARID Probable Pitchers: vs. Mitch Bratt

vs. Mitch Bratt Records: Red Sox (66-58), Diamondbacks (66-59)

Red Sox (66-58), Diamondbacks (66-59) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 66.26%

66.26% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 33.74%

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San Diego Padres at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and SDPA

SNY and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Walker Buehler

Nolan McLean vs. Walker Buehler Records: Mets (56-69), Padres (67-58)

Mets (56-69), Padres (67-58) Mets Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Padres Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 56.89%

56.89% Padres Win Probability: 43.11%

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Athletics at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-CA

ROYL and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Mason Barnett

Michael Wacha vs. Mason Barnett Records: Royals (51-74), Athletics (49-75)

Royals (51-74), Athletics (49-75) Royals Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 54.43%

54.43% Athletics Win Probability: 45.57%

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Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and BravesVsn

MNNT and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Martín Pérez

Bailey Ober vs. Martín Pérez Records: Twins (60-65), Braves (74-50)

Twins (60-65), Braves (74-50) Braves Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Twins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 56.15%

56.15% Twins Win Probability: 43.85%

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Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and CHSN

MARQ and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Luis Castillo

Shota Imanaga vs. Luis Castillo Records: Cubs (72-53), White Sox (65-58)

Cubs (72-53), White Sox (65-58) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 59.97%

59.97% White Sox Win Probability: 40.03%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA

COLR and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Blake Snell

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Blake Snell Records: Rockies (50-74), Dodgers (74-51)

Rockies (50-74), Dodgers (74-51) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -255

-255 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +210

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 73.58%

73.58% Rockies Win Probability: 26.42%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.