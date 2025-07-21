Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 21
In a Monday MLB schedule that includes a lot of compelling matchups, the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs.
- Records: Marlins (46-52), Padres (54-45)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -134
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 52.41%
- Marlins Win Probability: 47.59%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Guardians (48-50), Orioles (44-54)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 55.45%
- Orioles Win Probability: 44.55%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Pirates (39-61), Tigers (60-40)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 54.24%
- Pirates Win Probability: 45.76%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Nationals (39-60), Reds (52-48)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -134
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 59.41%
- Nationals Win Probability: 40.59%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Phillies (56-43), Red Sox (54-47)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -205
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 65.91%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 34.09%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Blue Jays (58-41), Yankees (55-44)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -122
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 52.51%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.49%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Tyler Anderson
- Records: Mets (56-44), Angels (49-50)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -196
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 68.68%
- Angels Win Probability: 31.32%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Hayden Birdsong
- Records: Braves (43-55), Giants (52-48)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -134
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 55.42%
- Giants Win Probability: 44.58%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Rays (52-48), White Sox (35-65)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -220
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 69.15%
- White Sox Win Probability: 30.85%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Brasier vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Cubs (59-40), Royals (48-52)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 62.13%
- Royals Win Probability: 37.87%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, RSN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Jacob Lopez
- Records: Rangers (50-50), Athletics (42-59)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -144
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 51.23%
- Athletics Win Probability: 48.77%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Rockies (24-75), Cardinals (51-49)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -144
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 55.42%
- Rockies Win Probability: 44.58%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Colton Gordon
- Records: Diamondbacks (50-50), Astros (57-42)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -144
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.04%
- Astros Win Probability: 49.96%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Brandon Woodruff
- Records: Mariners (53-46), Brewers (59-40)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 55.34%
- Brewers Win Probability: 44.66%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. David Festa
- Records: Dodgers (58-42), Twins (48-51)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -198
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.20%
- Twins Win Probability: 40.80%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.