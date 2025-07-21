FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 21

In a Monday MLB schedule that includes a lot of compelling matchups, the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs.
  • Records: Marlins (46-52), Padres (54-45)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 52.41%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 47.59%

Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
  • Records: Guardians (48-50), Orioles (44-54)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 55.45%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 44.55%

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Jack Flaherty
  • Records: Pirates (39-61), Tigers (60-40)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 54.24%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 45.76%

Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Brady Singer
  • Records: Nationals (39-60), Reds (52-48)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 59.41%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 40.59%

Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Walker Buehler
  • Records: Phillies (56-43), Red Sox (54-47)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -205
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 65.91%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 34.09%

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Carlos Rodon
  • Records: Blue Jays (58-41), Yankees (55-44)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 52.51%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.49%

Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Tyler Anderson
  • Records: Mets (56-44), Angels (49-50)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -196
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 68.68%
  • Angels Win Probability: 31.32%

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Hayden Birdsong
  • Records: Braves (43-55), Giants (52-48)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 55.42%
  • Giants Win Probability: 44.58%

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Sean Burke
  • Records: Rays (52-48), White Sox (35-65)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -220
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 69.15%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 30.85%

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Brasier vs. Noah Cameron
  • Records: Cubs (59-40), Royals (48-52)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 62.13%
  • Royals Win Probability: 37.87%

Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, RSN and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Jacob Lopez
  • Records: Rangers (50-50), Athletics (42-59)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 51.23%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 48.77%

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Michael McGreevy
  • Records: Rockies (24-75), Cardinals (51-49)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 55.42%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 44.58%

Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Colton Gordon
  • Records: Diamondbacks (50-50), Astros (57-42)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.04%
  • Astros Win Probability: 49.96%

Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Brandon Woodruff
  • Records: Mariners (53-46), Brewers (59-40)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 55.34%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 44.66%

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. David Festa
  • Records: Dodgers (58-42), Twins (48-51)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -198
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 59.20%
  • Twins Win Probability: 40.80%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

