Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 21

In a Monday MLB schedule that includes a lot of compelling matchups, the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and SDPA

FDSFL and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs.

Eury Pérez vs. Records: Marlins (46-52), Padres (54-45)

Marlins (46-52), Padres (54-45) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Padres Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 52.41%

52.41% Marlins Win Probability: 47.59%

Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MASN2

CLEG and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Tanner Bibee vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Guardians (48-50), Orioles (44-54)

Guardians (48-50), Orioles (44-54) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 55.45%

55.45% Orioles Win Probability: 44.55%

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSDET

SportsNet PT and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Jack Flaherty

Paul Skenes vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Pirates (39-61), Tigers (60-40)

Pirates (39-61), Tigers (60-40) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.24%

54.24% Pirates Win Probability: 45.76%

Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and FDSOH

MASN and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Brady Singer

Jake Irvin vs. Brady Singer Records: Nationals (39-60), Reds (52-48)

Nationals (39-60), Reds (52-48) Reds Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 59.41%

59.41% Nationals Win Probability: 40.59%

Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NESN

NBCS-PH and NESN Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Walker Buehler

Zack Wheeler vs. Walker Buehler Records: Phillies (56-43), Red Sox (54-47)

Phillies (56-43), Red Sox (54-47) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 65.91%

65.91% Red Sox Win Probability: 34.09%

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and YES

SNET and YES Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Carlos Rodon

Kevin Gausman vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Blue Jays (58-41), Yankees (55-44)

Blue Jays (58-41), Yankees (55-44) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.51%

52.51% Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.49%

Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and FDSW

SNY and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Tyler Anderson

Kodai Senga vs. Tyler Anderson Records: Mets (56-44), Angels (49-50)

Mets (56-44), Angels (49-50) Mets Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Angels Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 68.68%

68.68% Angels Win Probability: 31.32%

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and NBCS-BA

FDSSO and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Hayden Birdsong

Bryce Elder vs. Hayden Birdsong Records: Braves (43-55), Giants (52-48)

Braves (43-55), Giants (52-48) Braves Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Giants Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 55.42%

55.42% Giants Win Probability: 44.58%

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and CHSN

FDSSUN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Sean Burke

Shane Baz vs. Sean Burke Records: Rays (52-48), White Sox (35-65)

Rays (52-48), White Sox (35-65) Rays Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 69.15%

69.15% White Sox Win Probability: 30.85%

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and FDSKC

MLB Network, MARQ and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Ryan Brasier vs. Noah Cameron

Ryan Brasier vs. Noah Cameron Records: Cubs (59-40), Royals (48-52)

Cubs (59-40), Royals (48-52) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Royals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 62.13%

62.13% Royals Win Probability: 37.87%

Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: MLB Network, RSN and NBCS-CA

MLB Network, RSN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Jacob Lopez

Jack Leiter vs. Jacob Lopez Records: Rangers (50-50), Athletics (42-59)

Rangers (50-50), Athletics (42-59) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.23%

51.23% Athletics Win Probability: 48.77%

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSMW

COLR and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Michael McGreevy

Austin Gomber vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Rockies (24-75), Cardinals (51-49)

Rockies (24-75), Cardinals (51-49) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 55.42%

55.42% Rockies Win Probability: 44.58%

Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SCHN

ARID and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Colton Gordon

Zac Gallen vs. Colton Gordon Records: Diamondbacks (50-50), Astros (57-42)

Diamondbacks (50-50), Astros (57-42) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Astros Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.04%

50.04% Astros Win Probability: 49.96%

Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSWI

ROOT Sports NW and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Brandon Woodruff

George Kirby vs. Brandon Woodruff Records: Mariners (53-46), Brewers (59-40)

Mariners (53-46), Brewers (59-40) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 55.34%

55.34% Brewers Win Probability: 44.66%

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MNNT

SportsNet LA and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. David Festa

Shohei Ohtani vs. David Festa Records: Dodgers (58-42), Twins (48-51)

Dodgers (58-42), Twins (48-51) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Twins Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.20%

59.20% Twins Win Probability: 40.80%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.