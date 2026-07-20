Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 20

The MLB schedule today is not one to miss. The contests include the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT

CLEG and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Joe Ryan

Tanner Bibee vs. Joe Ryan Records: Guardians (52-48), Twins (49-51)

Guardians (52-48), Twins (49-51) Twins Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 62.71%

62.71% Guardians Win Probability: 37.29%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and SportsNet PT

YES and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Braxton Ashcraft

Ryan Weathers vs. Braxton Ashcraft Records: Yankees (55-44), Pirates (52-48)

Yankees (55-44), Pirates (52-48) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 50.11%

50.11% Yankees Win Probability: 49.89%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and RAYS

SNET and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Nick Martínez

Dylan Cease vs. Nick Martínez Records: Blue Jays (46-53), Rays (56-42)

Blue Jays (46-53), Rays (56-42) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Rays Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.61%

54.61% Rays Win Probability: 45.39%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Emmet Sheehan

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Emmet Sheehan Records: Phillies (55-45), Dodgers (63-37)

Phillies (55-45), Dodgers (63-37) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 60.73%

60.73% Phillies Win Probability: 39.27%

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Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and MASN

NESN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Shane Baz

Payton Tolle vs. Shane Baz Records: Red Sox (50-48), Orioles (49-51)

Red Sox (50-48), Orioles (49-51) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 55.72%

55.72% Orioles Win Probability: 44.28%

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San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and SDPA

BravesVsn and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. JP Sears

Bryce Elder vs. JP Sears Records: Braves (57-41), Padres (49-50)

Braves (57-41), Padres (49-50) Braves Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Padres Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 61.53%

61.53% Padres Win Probability: 38.47%

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San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-BA

ROYL and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Trevor McDonald

Michael Wacha vs. Trevor McDonald Records: Royals (40-60), Giants (42-57)

Royals (40-60), Giants (42-57) Royals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Giants Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 52.80%

52.80% Royals Win Probability: 47.20%

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New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SNY

BREW and SNY Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Freddy Peralta

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Brewers (62-37), Mets (42-58)

Brewers (62-37), Mets (42-58) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Mets Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 57.42%

57.42% Mets Win Probability: 42.58%

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Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and CHSN

RSN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Erick Fedde

Jacob deGrom vs. Erick Fedde Records: Rangers (50-49), White Sox (52-46)

Rangers (50-49), White Sox (52-46) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 57.81%

57.81% White Sox Win Probability: 42.19%

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Detroit Tigers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and DSN

MARQ and DSN Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Jack Flaherty

Jameson Taillon vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Cubs (56-43), Tigers (46-53)

Cubs (56-43), Tigers (46-53) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 57.73%

57.73% Tigers Win Probability: 42.27%

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Miami Marlins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MIAM

SCHN and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco vs. Janson Junk

Ronel Blanco vs. Janson Junk Records: Astros (47-54), Marlins (52-48)

Astros (47-54), Marlins (52-48) Astros Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 51.17%

51.17% Astros Win Probability: 48.83%

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Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NATS

COLR and NATS Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Andrew Alvarez

Kyle Freeland vs. Andrew Alvarez Records: Rockies (40-61), Nationals (50-50)

Rockies (40-61), Nationals (50-50) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 53.54%

53.54% Rockies Win Probability: 46.46%

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Cincinnati Reds at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and CINR

SEAM and CINR Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Andrew Abbott

George Kirby vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Mariners (50-50), Reds (45-53)

Mariners (50-50), Reds (45-53) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Reds Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 67.23%

67.23% Reds Win Probability: 32.77%

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Athletics at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-CA

ARID and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Mitch Bratt vs. Jeffrey Springs

Mitch Bratt vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Diamondbacks (51-48), Athletics (42-57)

Diamondbacks (51-48), Athletics (42-57) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.95%

51.95% Athletics Win Probability: 48.05%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Kyle Leahy

José Soriano vs. Kyle Leahy Records: Angels (39-61), Cardinals (51-47)

Angels (39-61), Cardinals (51-47) Angels Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 50.22%

50.22% Cardinals Win Probability: 49.78%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.