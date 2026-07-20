Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 20
The MLB schedule today is not one to miss. The contests include the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Guardians (52-48), Twins (49-51)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -124
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 62.71%
- Guardians Win Probability: 37.29%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Braxton Ashcraft
- Records: Yankees (55-44), Pirates (52-48)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -120
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 50.11%
- Yankees Win Probability: 49.89%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Blue Jays (46-53), Rays (56-42)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -158
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.61%
- Rays Win Probability: 45.39%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Emmet Sheehan
- Records: Phillies (55-45), Dodgers (63-37)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -134
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 60.73%
- Phillies Win Probability: 39.27%
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Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Red Sox (50-48), Orioles (49-51)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -144
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 55.72%
- Orioles Win Probability: 44.28%
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San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. JP Sears
- Records: Braves (57-41), Padres (49-50)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -144
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 61.53%
- Padres Win Probability: 38.47%
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San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Trevor McDonald
- Records: Royals (40-60), Giants (42-57)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 52.80%
- Royals Win Probability: 47.20%
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New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Brewers (62-37), Mets (42-58)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -198
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 57.42%
- Mets Win Probability: 42.58%
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Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Rangers (50-49), White Sox (52-46)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -168
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 57.81%
- White Sox Win Probability: 42.19%
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Detroit Tigers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Cubs (56-43), Tigers (46-53)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 57.73%
- Tigers Win Probability: 42.27%
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Miami Marlins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco vs. Janson Junk
- Records: Astros (47-54), Marlins (52-48)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -138
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 51.17%
- Astros Win Probability: 48.83%
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Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Andrew Alvarez
- Records: Rockies (40-61), Nationals (50-50)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -122
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 53.54%
- Rockies Win Probability: 46.46%
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Cincinnati Reds at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Mariners (50-50), Reds (45-53)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -158
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 67.23%
- Reds Win Probability: 32.77%
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Athletics at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Bratt vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Diamondbacks (51-48), Athletics (42-57)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -162
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.95%
- Athletics Win Probability: 48.05%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Kyle Leahy
- Records: Angels (39-61), Cardinals (51-47)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -124
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 50.22%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 49.78%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.