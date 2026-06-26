FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 26

Today's MLB slate should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Spencer Arrighetti
  • Records: Tigers (34-47), Astros (40-43)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 51.86%
  • Astros Win Probability: 48.14%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Andrew Abbott
  • Records: Pirates (41-40), Reds (37-42)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 71.37%
  • Reds Win Probability: 28.63%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Andrew Alvarez
  • Records: Orioles (38-44), Nationals (41-41)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 50.23%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 49.77%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SN1 and CW33
  • Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Nathan Eovaldi
  • Records: Blue Jays (39-42), Rangers (39-42)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 57.86%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.14%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: WPIX and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Zach Thornton vs. Zack Wheeler
  • Records: Mets (34-47), Phillies (45-36)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 55.75%
  • Mets Win Probability: 44.25%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Luis Castillo
  • Records: Guardians (42-39), Mariners (41-41)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 57.56%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 42.44%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Zac Gallen
  • Records: Rays (45-33), Diamondbacks (41-39)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 63.55%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 36.45%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Will Warren
  • Records: Red Sox (33-46), Yankees (48-32)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 58.12%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 41.88%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: David Sandlin vs. Steven Cruz
  • Records: White Sox (41-38), Royals (34-48)
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 54.09%
  • Royals Win Probability: 45.91%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Colin Rea
  • Records: Brewers (49-29), Cubs (44-37)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -250
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 60.54%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 39.46%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
  • Records: Twins (38-44), Rockies (32-49)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 65.59%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 34.41%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Max Meyer
  • Records: Cardinals (42-36), Marlins (42-39)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 53.43%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 46.57%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. J.T. Ginn
  • Records: Angels (34-48), Athletics (39-42)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 51.75%
  • Angels Win Probability: 48.25%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Roki Sasaki
  • Records: Padres (42-37), Dodgers (52-29)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 56.32%
  • Padres Win Probability: 43.68%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs. Reynaldo López
  • Records: Giants (33-47), Braves (48-31)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 51.51%
  • Braves Win Probability: 48.49%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup