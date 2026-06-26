Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 26
Today's MLB slate should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Spencer Arrighetti
- Records: Tigers (34-47), Astros (40-43)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.86%
- Astros Win Probability: 48.14%
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Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Pirates (41-40), Reds (37-42)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -184
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 71.37%
- Reds Win Probability: 28.63%
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Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Andrew Alvarez
- Records: Orioles (38-44), Nationals (41-41)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -138
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 50.23%
- Orioles Win Probability: 49.77%
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Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and CW33
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Nathan Eovaldi
- Records: Blue Jays (39-42), Rangers (39-42)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 57.86%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.14%
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Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: WPIX and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Zach Thornton vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Mets (34-47), Phillies (45-36)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -156
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 55.75%
- Mets Win Probability: 44.25%
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Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Guardians (42-39), Mariners (41-41)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -110
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.56%
- Guardians Win Probability: 42.44%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Rays (45-33), Diamondbacks (41-39)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -134
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 63.55%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 36.45%
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New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Will Warren
- Records: Red Sox (33-46), Yankees (48-32)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 58.12%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 41.88%
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Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: David Sandlin vs. Steven Cruz
- Records: White Sox (41-38), Royals (34-48)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -130
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 54.09%
- Royals Win Probability: 45.91%
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Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Brewers (49-29), Cubs (44-37)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -250
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 60.54%
- Cubs Win Probability: 39.46%
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Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Twins (38-44), Rockies (32-49)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -172
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 65.59%
- Rockies Win Probability: 34.41%
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Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Max Meyer
- Records: Cardinals (42-36), Marlins (42-39)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 53.43%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 46.57%
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Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: Angels (34-48), Athletics (39-42)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -118
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 51.75%
- Angels Win Probability: 48.25%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Roki Sasaki
- Records: Padres (42-37), Dodgers (52-29)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -148
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 56.32%
- Padres Win Probability: 43.68%
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Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs. Reynaldo López
- Records: Giants (33-47), Braves (48-31)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -120
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.51%
- Braves Win Probability: 48.49%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.