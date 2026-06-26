Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 26

Today's MLB slate should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and SCHN

DSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Spencer Arrighetti

Keider Montero vs. Spencer Arrighetti Records: Tigers (34-47), Astros (40-43)

Tigers (34-47), Astros (40-43) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Astros Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.86%

51.86% Astros Win Probability: 48.14%

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Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CINR

SportsNet PT and CINR Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Andrew Abbott

Paul Skenes vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Pirates (41-40), Reds (37-42)

Pirates (41-40), Reds (37-42) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Reds Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 71.37%

71.37% Reds Win Probability: 28.63%

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Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NATS

MASN and NATS Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Andrew Alvarez

Trevor Rogers vs. Andrew Alvarez Records: Orioles (38-44), Nationals (41-41)

Orioles (38-44), Nationals (41-41) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 50.23%

50.23% Orioles Win Probability: 49.77%

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Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and CW33

SN1 and CW33 Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Patrick Corbin vs. Nathan Eovaldi Records: Blue Jays (39-42), Rangers (39-42)

Blue Jays (39-42), Rangers (39-42) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 57.86%

57.86% Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.14%

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Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and NBCS-PH

WPIX and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Zach Thornton vs. Zack Wheeler

Zach Thornton vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Mets (34-47), Phillies (45-36)

Mets (34-47), Phillies (45-36) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Mets Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 55.75%

55.75% Mets Win Probability: 44.25%

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Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SEAM

CLEG and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Luis Castillo

Joey Cantillo vs. Luis Castillo Records: Guardians (42-39), Mariners (41-41)

Guardians (42-39), Mariners (41-41) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.56%

57.56% Guardians Win Probability: 42.44%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and ARID

RAYS and ARID Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Zac Gallen

Nick Martínez vs. Zac Gallen Records: Rays (45-33), Diamondbacks (41-39)

Rays (45-33), Diamondbacks (41-39) Rays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 63.55%

63.55% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 36.45%

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New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and YES

NESN and YES Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Will Warren

Payton Tolle vs. Will Warren Records: Red Sox (33-46), Yankees (48-32)

Red Sox (33-46), Yankees (48-32) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 58.12%

58.12% Red Sox Win Probability: 41.88%

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Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and ROYL

CHSN and ROYL Probable Pitchers: David Sandlin vs. Steven Cruz

David Sandlin vs. Steven Cruz Records: White Sox (41-38), Royals (34-48)

White Sox (41-38), Royals (34-48) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 54.09%

54.09% Royals Win Probability: 45.91%

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Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Colin Rea

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Colin Rea Records: Brewers (49-29), Cubs (44-37)

Brewers (49-29), Cubs (44-37) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 60.54%

60.54% Cubs Win Probability: 39.46%

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Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and COLR

MNNT and COLR Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Taj Bradley vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Twins (38-44), Rockies (32-49)

Twins (38-44), Rockies (32-49) Twins Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 65.59%

65.59% Rockies Win Probability: 34.41%

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Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and MIAM

CARD and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Max Meyer

Michael McGreevy vs. Max Meyer Records: Cardinals (42-36), Marlins (42-39)

Cardinals (42-36), Marlins (42-39) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 53.43%

53.43% Cardinals Win Probability: 46.57%

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Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and NBCS-CA

ABTV and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. J.T. Ginn

Walbert Urena vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Angels (34-48), Athletics (39-42)

Angels (34-48), Athletics (39-42) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Angels Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 51.75%

51.75% Angels Win Probability: 48.25%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Roki Sasaki

Walker Buehler vs. Roki Sasaki Records: Padres (42-37), Dodgers (52-29)

Padres (42-37), Dodgers (52-29) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Padres Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 56.32%

56.32% Padres Win Probability: 43.68%

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Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BravesVsn

NBCS-BA and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs. Reynaldo López

Trevor McDonald vs. Reynaldo López Records: Giants (33-47), Braves (48-31)

Giants (33-47), Braves (48-31) Braves Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Giants Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.51%

51.51% Braves Win Probability: 48.49%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.