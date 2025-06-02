Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 2

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the New York Mets taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and COLR

FDSFL and COLR Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. German Marquez

Max Meyer vs. German Marquez Records: Marlins (23-34), Rockies (9-50)

Marlins (23-34), Rockies (9-50) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 61.83%

61.83% Rockies Win Probability: 38.17%

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSOH and FDSWI

Fox Sports 1, FDSOH and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Aaron Civale

Brady Singer vs. Aaron Civale Records: Reds (29-31), Brewers (32-28)

Reds (29-31), Brewers (32-28) Reds Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Brewers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 58.77%

58.77% Brewers Win Probability: 41.23%

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSW

NESN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts vs. Tyler Anderson

Richard Fitts vs. Tyler Anderson Records: Red Sox (29-32), Angels (26-32)

Red Sox (29-32), Angels (26-32) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Angels Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 57.26%

57.26% Angels Win Probability: 42.74%

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET

CHSN and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Jonathan Cannon vs. Jack Flaherty

Jonathan Cannon vs. Jack Flaherty Records: White Sox (18-41), Tigers (39-21)

White Sox (18-41), Tigers (39-21) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 64.42%

64.42% White Sox Win Probability: 35.58%

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA

NBCS-BA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Stephen Kolek

Logan Webb vs. Stephen Kolek Records: Giants (33-26), Padres (33-24)

Giants (33-26), Padres (33-24) Giants Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Padres Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 55.07%

55.07% Padres Win Probability: 44.93%

Minnesota Twins at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNNT

NBCS-CA and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Joe Ryan

Luis Severino vs. Joe Ryan Records: Athletics (23-37), Twins (31-27)

Athletics (23-37), Twins (31-27) Twins Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 56.55%

56.55% Athletics Win Probability: 43.45%

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and WPIX

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Paul Blackburn

Dustin May vs. Paul Blackburn Records: Dodgers (36-23), Mets (37-22)

Dodgers (36-23), Mets (37-22) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Mets Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 56.38%

56.38% Mets Win Probability: 43.62%

