Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 2
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the New York Mets taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. German Marquez
- Records: Marlins (23-34), Rockies (9-50)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -200
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 61.83%
- Rockies Win Probability: 38.17%
Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSOH and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Aaron Civale
- Records: Reds (29-31), Brewers (32-28)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -112
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 58.77%
- Brewers Win Probability: 41.23%
Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts vs. Tyler Anderson
- Records: Red Sox (29-32), Angels (26-32)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -146
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 57.26%
- Angels Win Probability: 42.74%
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Jonathan Cannon vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: White Sox (18-41), Tigers (39-21)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -225
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 64.42%
- White Sox Win Probability: 35.58%
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Stephen Kolek
- Records: Giants (33-26), Padres (33-24)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -174
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 55.07%
- Padres Win Probability: 44.93%
Minnesota Twins at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Athletics (23-37), Twins (31-27)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -162
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 56.55%
- Athletics Win Probability: 43.45%
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Paul Blackburn
- Records: Dodgers (36-23), Mets (37-22)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -158
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 56.38%
- Mets Win Probability: 43.62%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.