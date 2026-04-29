Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 30

The MLB lineup on Thursday, which includes the Detroit Tigers squaring off against the Atlanta Braves, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Detroit Tigers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and DSN

BravesVsn and DSN Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Framber Valdez

Bryce Elder vs. Framber Valdez Records: Braves (21-9), Tigers (15-15)

Braves (21-9), Tigers (15-15) Braves Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 53.68%

53.68% Braves Win Probability: 46.32%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CARD

SportsNet PT and CARD Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Hunter Dobbins

Paul Skenes vs. Hunter Dobbins Records: Pirates (16-14), Cardinals (16-13)

Pirates (16-14), Cardinals (16-13) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 63.10%

63.10% Cardinals Win Probability: 36.90%

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San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBC 10 and NBCS-BA

NBC 10 and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Adrian Houser

Andrew Painter vs. Adrian Houser Records: Phillies (10-19), Giants (13-16)

Phillies (10-19), Giants (13-16) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Giants Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 55.86%

55.86% Giants Win Probability: 44.14%

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Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SCHN

MASN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Peter Lambert

Brandon Young vs. Peter Lambert Records: Orioles (14-15), Astros (11-19)

Orioles (14-15), Astros (11-19) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Astros Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.29%

53.29% Orioles Win Probability: 46.71%

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Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and COLR

CINR and COLR Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Michael Lorenzen

Andrew Abbott vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Reds (19-10), Rockies (13-17)

Reds (19-10), Rockies (13-17) Reds Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 64.50%

64.50% Rockies Win Probability: 35.50%

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Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and NATS

SNY and NATS Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Miles Mikolas

Freddy Peralta vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Mets (10-19), Nationals (13-17)

Mets (10-19), Nationals (13-17) Mets Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 69.03%

69.03% Nationals Win Probability: 30.97%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and ARID

BREW and ARID Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Mike Soroka

Brandon Woodruff vs. Mike Soroka Records: Brewers (15-13), Diamondbacks (15-13)

Brewers (15-13), Diamondbacks (15-13) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 55.46%

55.46% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.54%

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Kansas City Royals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROYL

NBCS-CA and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Noah Cameron

Jeffrey Springs vs. Noah Cameron Records: Athletics (15-14), Royals (12-17)

Athletics (15-14), Royals (12-17) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 54.27%

54.27% Royals Win Probability: 45.73%

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Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SCHN

MASN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Lance McCullers

Chris Bassitt vs. Lance McCullers Records: Orioles (14-15), Astros (11-19)

Orioles (14-15), Astros (11-19) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Astros Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 51.69%

51.69% Astros Win Probability: 48.31%

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San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies

Game Info

When: 5:35 p.m. ET

5:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network and NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA

MLB Network and NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Phillies (10-19), Giants (13-16)

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Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SN1

MNNT and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Kevin Gausman

Bailey Ober vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Twins (13-18), Blue Jays (14-16)

Twins (13-18), Blue Jays (14-16) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Twins Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.72%

52.72% Twins Win Probability: 47.28%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.