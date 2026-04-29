Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 30
The MLB lineup on Thursday, which includes the Detroit Tigers squaring off against the Atlanta Braves, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Detroit Tigers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Braves (21-9), Tigers (15-15)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -108
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 53.68%
- Braves Win Probability: 46.32%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Hunter Dobbins
- Records: Pirates (16-14), Cardinals (16-13)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -220
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 63.10%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 36.90%
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San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBC 10 and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Phillies (10-19), Giants (13-16)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 55.86%
- Giants Win Probability: 44.14%
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Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Peter Lambert
- Records: Orioles (14-15), Astros (11-19)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -116
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.29%
- Orioles Win Probability: 46.71%
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Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Reds (19-10), Rockies (13-17)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -174
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 64.50%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.50%
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Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Mets (10-19), Nationals (13-17)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -230
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 69.03%
- Nationals Win Probability: 30.97%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Mike Soroka
- Records: Brewers (15-13), Diamondbacks (15-13)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -122
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 55.46%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.54%
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Kansas City Royals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Athletics (15-14), Royals (12-17)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 54.27%
- Royals Win Probability: 45.73%
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Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Lance McCullers
- Records: Orioles (14-15), Astros (11-19)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 51.69%
- Astros Win Probability: 48.31%
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San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies
Game Info
- When: 5:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network and NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Phillies (10-19), Giants (13-16)
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Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Twins (13-18), Blue Jays (14-16)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -136
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.72%
- Twins Win Probability: 47.28%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.