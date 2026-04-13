Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 13
The New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Mike Burrows
- Records: Mariners (7-9), Astros (6-10)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -166
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.42%
- Astros Win Probability: 46.58%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Ryne Nelson
- Records: Orioles (8-7), Diamondbacks (9-7)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.57%
- Orioles Win Probability: 49.43%
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Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Cade Cavalli
- Records: Pirates (9-6), Nationals (7-8)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -225
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 70.32%
- Nationals Win Probability: 29.68%
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Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and NBCS-PH+ and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Javier Assad
- Records: Phillies (7-8), Cubs (7-8)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -190
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 63.71%
- Cubs Win Probability: 36.29%
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Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Yusei Kikuchi
- Records: Yankees (8-7), Angels (8-8)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -180
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 69.74%
- Angels Win Probability: 30.26%
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Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Braves (10-6), Marlins (8-8)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -138
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 50.77%
- Marlins Win Probability: 49.23%
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Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Twins (9-7), Red Sox (6-9)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -178
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 57.53%
- Twins Win Probability: 42.47%
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Cleveland Guardians at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Cardinals (8-7), Guardians (9-7)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 54.00%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.00%
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Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+ and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Nathan Eovaldi
- Records: Athletics (8-7), Rangers (8-7)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.90%
- Athletics Win Probability: 49.10%
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New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski vs. David Peterson
- Records: Dodgers (11-4), Mets (7-9)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -158
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 57.86%
- Mets Win Probability: 42.14%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.