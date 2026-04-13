Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 13

The New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and SCHN

SEAM and SCHN Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Mike Burrows

George Kirby vs. Mike Burrows Records: Mariners (7-9), Astros (6-10)

Mariners (7-9), Astros (6-10) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Astros Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.42%

53.42% Astros Win Probability: 46.58%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and ARID

MASN and ARID Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Ryne Nelson

Trevor Rogers vs. Ryne Nelson Records: Orioles (8-7), Diamondbacks (9-7)

Orioles (8-7), Diamondbacks (9-7) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.57%

50.57% Orioles Win Probability: 49.43%

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Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NATS

SportsNet PT and NATS Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Cade Cavalli

Paul Skenes vs. Cade Cavalli Records: Pirates (9-6), Nationals (7-8)

Pirates (9-6), Nationals (7-8) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 70.32%

70.32% Nationals Win Probability: 29.68%

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Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and NBCS-PH+ and MARQ

Fox Sports 1 and NBCS-PH+ and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Javier Assad

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Javier Assad Records: Phillies (7-8), Cubs (7-8)

Phillies (7-8), Cubs (7-8) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 63.71%

63.71% Cubs Win Probability: 36.29%

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Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and FDSW

YES and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Will Warren vs. Yusei Kikuchi Records: Yankees (8-7), Angels (8-8)

Yankees (8-7), Angels (8-8) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Angels Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 69.74%

69.74% Angels Win Probability: 30.26%

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Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and MIAM

BravesVsn and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Eury Pérez

Grant Holmes vs. Eury Pérez Records: Braves (10-6), Marlins (8-8)

Braves (10-6), Marlins (8-8) Braves Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 50.77%

50.77% Marlins Win Probability: 49.23%

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Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and NESN

MNNT and NESN Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Garrett Crochet

Bailey Ober vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Twins (9-7), Red Sox (6-9)

Twins (9-7), Red Sox (6-9) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Twins Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 57.53%

57.53% Twins Win Probability: 42.47%

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Cleveland Guardians at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and CLEG

CARD and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Gavin Williams

Matthew Liberatore vs. Gavin Williams Records: Cardinals (8-7), Guardians (9-7)

Cardinals (8-7), Guardians (9-7) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 54.00%

54.00% Guardians Win Probability: 46.00%

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Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA+ and RSN

NBCS-BA+ and RSN Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Luis Severino vs. Nathan Eovaldi Records: Athletics (8-7), Rangers (8-7)

Athletics (8-7), Rangers (8-7) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.90%

50.90% Athletics Win Probability: 49.10%

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New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SNY

SportsNet LA and SNY Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski vs. David Peterson

Justin Wrobleski vs. David Peterson Records: Dodgers (11-4), Mets (7-9)

Dodgers (11-4), Mets (7-9) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Mets Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 57.86%

57.86% Mets Win Probability: 42.14%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.