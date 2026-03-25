FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 25

Today's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the New York Yankees squaring off against the San Francisco Giants. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: Netflix
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Max Fried
  • Records: Giants (0-0), Yankees (0-0)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 51.27%
  • Yankees Win Probability: 48.73%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup