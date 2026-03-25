MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 25
Today's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the New York Yankees squaring off against the San Francisco Giants. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: Netflix
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Max Fried
- Records: Giants (0-0), Yankees (0-0)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -126
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.27%
- Yankees Win Probability: 48.73%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.