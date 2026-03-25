Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - March 25

Today's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the New York Yankees squaring off against the San Francisco Giants. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: Netflix

Netflix Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Max Fried

Logan Webb vs. Max Fried Records: Giants (0-0), Yankees (0-0)

Giants (0-0), Yankees (0-0) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Giants Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.27%

51.27% Yankees Win Probability: 48.73%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.