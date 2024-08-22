MLB Betting and DFS Podcast: The Solo Shot, Thursday 8/22/24

Thursday's MLB offering features just five evening games, but they still bring solid opportunities for player props and daily fantasy. Which players should we target for each on FanDuel? FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes previews the slate, discussing his favorite props of the night (3:09) and the top DFS plays of the main slate (8:50).

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Each episode of The Solo Shot is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your podcasts. To ensure you receive each episode right when it's posted, subscribe to FanDuel Research Podcasts on any of the channels above. You can also download the episode by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below. A video version of the show is available on FanDuel TV+.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Where are you seeing an edge on today's MLB slate? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest MLB betting odds and FanDuel's MLB DFS contest lobby to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.