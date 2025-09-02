FanDuel Introduces Bet Protect Program for Injury-Affected Bets

FanDuel's Bet Protect program allows customers to get Bonus Bets back on a NFL player prop if the player they bet on gets injured in the first quarter of the NFL game!

How Bet Protect Works

If you bet a player prop and that player gets hurt within the first quarter of the game, FanDuel will pay out all straights in Bonus Bets within 24 hours.

For parlays or SGP bets, we’ll re-price the bet with new odds and the parlay/SGP will be paid out in Bonus bets if the leg is the only losing part of the bet.

Bets that qualify for Bet Protect will still be settled as a loss in My Bets immediately once the game concludes.

Bet Protect Eligibility

Available for NFL player props bets only Offensive players (including kickers) markets Select defensive player markets

Straight, parlay and SGP/+ bets all applicable

Prelive bets only

Bet Protect Parlay Example

For example, in a 5-leg parlay, if one of your legs is a player prop and that player gets injured within the first quarter of the game, that leg will be removed, the bet will be re-calculated, and you will get paid in Bonus Bets for the 4 legs at new odds if the rest of your legs hit.

