3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 9/2/25

New York Liberty at Golden State Valkyries

Most totals involving the New York Liberty are around 165 points or even pushing 170 or more. However, the Golden State Valkyries' fifth-best defensive rating and slowest pace has taken the total down to 155.5 points.

The over is 3-2 in Golden State's last five games. Will this trend continue? With each offense throwing up three-pointers in bulk, the over is gearing up to be a favorable side.

Starting with New York's offense, it attempts the fourth-most triples per contest while shooting 35.7% from deep (second-highest). Plus, Sabrina Ionescu is "progressing" toward returning and is currently questionable. She leads the team with 7.3 three-point attempts per game.

With the league's third-best offensive rating, I'm more than confident in the Liberty. But what about the Valkyries' offense?

Golden State also loves the three-ball with the most attempts per contest while New York cedes the third-most shots per game. The Valkyries are logging 13.3 made threes per game over the previous three while shooting 45.5% during the stretch. Opponents have also totaled 9.3 made threes per contest against the Liberty over their last four (allow 8.3 on the season).

We have an angle for several of Golden State's sharpshooters to flourish, including Janelle Salaun. She's been on a tear from deep, totaling 2.3 made threes per game over the last 10 (1.6 on the season). Furthermore, she's shot 43.4% from beyond the arc during the span compared to 35.2% on the season.

Along with Salaun to make at least two triples, the Valks have a path to putting up points. Capped by New York playing at the league's second-quickest pace, give me the over.

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury

With 4-6 outright and 3-7 against the spread (ATS) records over the last 10, the Indiana Fever are in the underdog role once more against the Phoenix Mercury. As usual, the injury report is lengthy for the Fever -- including the absences of Caitlin Clark and Chloe Bibby.

Looking at a long list of potential advantages for the Mercury, they should be able to get around the rim. Indiana allows the fourth-most points in the paint per game. Phoenix totals the fifth-fewest points in the paint per contest, but it still has players capable of living in the paint.

This includes Alyssa Thomas, who totals 15.8 points per game (PPG) while taking 74.4% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim. RotoWire's projections are slight leaning to the over with Thomas totaling 14.8 points. In two head-to-head clashes with the Fever this season, Thomas has feasted to the tune of 25.0 PPG.

Getting to the free throw line further adds to the side, for Thomas takes a healthy 4.5 attempts per game. Indiana gives up the fourth-most attempts from the charity stripe per contest.

