Fantasy Football: 3 Defenses to Stream for NFL Week 1

Every point matters when it comes to winning in season-long fantasy football, meaning you can't afford to leave points on the table. While we don't spend top-notch draft capital on D/STs in our fantasy football drafts, ignoring them during the season can cost you dearly.

Streaming defenses throughout the year is a great way to ensure you get the most out of your D/ST slot. Even the best defenses draw tough weekly matchups, and even the worst defenses are capable of strong fantasy outings in the right situations.

This article is here to help you parse through all of those situations and to present you with three streamers that are available in most leagues.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football D/ST to Stream for Week 1

Arizona Cardinals

Matchup: at New Orleans Saints

"Defense Facing the New Orleans Saints" is going to be a popular D/ST streamer all season. As such, we can turn to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

While I'd prefer it if this game was at Arizona, this is all about picking on a Saints offense that might be the NFL's worst in 2025. It's not the Saints' weapons that are the issue -- it's the QB situation. Spencer Rattler is starting Week 1, and he's totaled five picks and five fumbles through six career starts.

Our fantasy football projections rank Arizona as the week's third-best D/ST, and they're available in nearly two-thirds of Yahoo! leagues.

New England Patriots

Matchup: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The New England Patriots draw a friendly season-opening home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, a game where the Pats are a slim favorite.

The arrival of Mike Vrabel, who continuously put out competitive defenses in Tennessee, should give the Pats a boost on that side of the ball, and New England has some defense talent, including Second Team All-Pro corner Christian Gonzalez.

I'm not totally sure what the Raiders will look like offensively with Geno Smith at the controls, but on paper, Vegas has a poor group of pass-catchers. They'll also be on the road for a 1 p.m. ET start time. All those things combined are enough to get New England on the streaming radar.

The Patriots are the seventh-best D/ST of Week 1, per our projections.

Cincinnati Bengals

Matchup: at Cleveland Browns

It's fair to have concerns about the Cincinnati Bengals' defense this year. With that said, they're a viable streamer in Week 1.

A big part of it is the matchup at the Cleveland Browns, a team that could challenge the aforementioned Saints for the NFL's worst offense this campaign. Starting quarterback Joe Flacco conjured up some magic for Cleveland back in 2023, but he was mostly bad for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, tossing seven interceptions across six starts while fumbling four times and taking 18 sacks.

Something else the Cincy D/ST has going for it from a fantasy perspective is that the Bengals' offense should be elite. If the Bengals score points and get leads, it'll force opposing offenses to air it out, which means chances for picks and sacks. Cincinnati is -120 to score over 26.5 points in Week 1.

I much prefer the other two D/STs in this article, but if you are in a pinch, the Bengals can work.

