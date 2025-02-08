Missouri vs Texas A&M Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The Missouri Tigers (17-5, 6-3 SEC) aim to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (17-5, 6-3 SEC) on February 8, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Missouri vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Arena: Mizzou Arena

Missouri vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Missouri win (57.4%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Missouri-Texas A&M spread (Missouri -4.5) or over/under (143.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Missouri vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Missouri is 13-8-0 ATS this season.

Texas A&M is 12-10-0 ATS this season.

Missouri covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Texas A&M covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Tigers have played worse at home, covering eight times in 14 home games, and four times in six road games.

This year, the Aggies are 6-5-0 at home against the spread (.545 winning percentage). On the road, they are 3-3-0 ATS (.500).

Against the spread, in conference play, Missouri is 8-1-0 this year.

Texas A&M has four wins against the spread in nine SEC games this season.

Missouri vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Missouri has been named as the moneyline favorite 11 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Tigers have yet to lose in 10 games when named as moneyline favorite of -192 or better.

Texas A&M has put together a 4-3 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

The Aggies have played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Missouri has a 65.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Missouri vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Missouri's +307 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.3 points per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 69.3 per outing (108th in college basketball).

Missouri's leading scorer, Tamar Bates, ranks 408th in college basketball averaging 13.7 points per game.

Texas A&M's +202 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.4 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per contest (44th in college basketball).

Wade Taylor IV leads Texas A&M, scoring 15.1 points per game (244th in college basketball).

The Tigers average 32 rebounds per game (199th in college basketball) while conceding 30 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by two boards per game.

Josh Gray is 487th in college basketball action with 5.4 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The Aggies come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.7 boards. They are recording 37.1 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.4.

Solomon Washington averages 5.8 rebounds per game (366th in college basketball) to lead the Aggies.

Missouri ranks 12th in college basketball by averaging 106.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 93rd in college basketball, allowing 88.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Aggies' 96 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 171st in college basketball, and the 84.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 21st in college basketball.

