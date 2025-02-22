Missouri vs Arkansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Missouri Tigers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-11, 4-9 SEC) on February 22, 2025 at Bud Walton Arena.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Missouri vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas win (53.4%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Missouri (-1.5) versus Arkansas on Saturday. The total has been set at 149.5 points for this game.

Missouri vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Missouri has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Arkansas is 12-14-0 ATS this year.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Missouri is 10-7 against the spread compared to the 6-5 ATS record Arkansas racks up as a 1.5-point underdog.

The Tigers have done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-2-0) than they have in home games (10-7-0).

Against the spread, the Razorbacks have an identical winning percentage (.500) at home (7-7-0 record) and away (4-4-0).

Missouri's record against the spread in conference games is 11-2-0.

Arkansas has beaten the spread seven times in 13 SEC games.

Missouri vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Missouri has been victorious in 14, or 93.3%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 14 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or better on the moneyline.

Arkansas has a 3-8 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 27.3% of those games).

The Razorbacks have a 3-8 record (winning only 27.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

Missouri has an implied victory probability of 54.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Missouri is outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game with a +353 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.7 points per game (12th in college basketball) and allows 70.1 per outing (130th in college basketball).

Mark Mitchell's team-leading 13.6 points per game ranks 427th in the nation.

Arkansas is outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game, with a +172 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.5 points per game (136th in college basketball) and gives up 68.8 per contest (84th in college basketball).

Adou Thiero leads Arkansas, putting up 15.9 points per game (188th in college basketball).

The Tigers are 193rd in college basketball at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 29.7 their opponents average.

Josh Gray is 568th in college basketball action with 5.1 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The Razorbacks record 32.2 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball), compared to the 31.6 of their opponents.

Thiero's 6.0 rebounds per game lead the Razorbacks and rank 323rd in college basketball.

Missouri records 107.0 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball), while giving up 89.6 points per 100 possessions (97th in college basketball).

The Razorbacks' 97.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 144th in college basketball, and the 88.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 74th in college basketball.

