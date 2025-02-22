Mississippi State vs Oklahoma Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-7, 7-6 SEC) will visit the Oklahoma Sooners (16-10, 3-10 SEC) after winning three road games in a row.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mississippi State win (50.6%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Mississippi State-Oklahoma spread (Mississippi State -3.5) or over/under (149.5 points).

Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Oklahoma has compiled an 11-15-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Mississippi State (6-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (37.5%) than Oklahoma (5-6) does as the underdog (45.5%).

The Bulldogs have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered five times in 13 games at home, and they've covered five times in eight games on the road.

The Sooners have performed better against the spread at home (5-9-0) than away (2-5-0) this year.

Mississippi State is 5-8-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Oklahoma has four wins against the spread in 13 SEC games this year.

Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has been the moneyline favorite in 21 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (76.2%) in those contests.

The Bulldogs have a mark of 14-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -144 or better on the moneyline.

Oklahoma has won 36.4% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-7).

The Sooners have gone 4-7 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (36.4%).

Mississippi State has an implied victory probability of 59% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State has a +206 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.0 points per game. It is putting up 79.0 points per game to rank 61st in college basketball and is allowing 71.0 per outing to rank 159th in college basketball.

Josh Hubbard's 17.7 points per game lead Mississippi State and are 87th in the country.

Oklahoma puts up 77.2 points per game (96th in college basketball) while giving up 73.0 per outing (215th in college basketball). It has a +109 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Jalon Moore is ranked 114th in the country with a team-high 17.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. They record 35.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 27th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 32.2 per contest.

KeShawn Murphy averages 7.5 rebounds per game (ranking 105th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

The Sooners record 29.4 rebounds per game (323rd in college basketball), compared to the 30.4 of their opponents.

Moore's 5.7 rebounds per game lead the Sooners and rank 383rd in the country.

Mississippi State ranks 88th in college basketball by averaging 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 97th in college basketball, allowing 89.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Sooners rank 83rd in college basketball with 99.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 224th defensively with 94.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

