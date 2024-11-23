Minnesota Vikings Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The Minnesota Vikings, at +2100, are currently not among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. Oddsmakers have given the Vikings -1053 odds of qualifying for the playoffs.

Vikings Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2100 (Bet $100 to win $2,100)

+2100 (Bet $100 to win $2,100) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000 (Bet $100 to win $8,000)

+8000 (Bet $100 to win $8,000) Odds to Make the Playoffs: -1053 (Bet $1,053 to win $100)

-1053 (Bet $1,053 to win $100) Odds to Win the NFC North: +600 (Bet $100 to win $600)

Vikings Stats Insights

The Vikings rank 15th in total offense (341 yards per game) and 10th in total defense (309.2 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Vikings have the 10th-ranked offense this season (24.4 points per game), and they've been better on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 17 points allowed per game.

With 234.8 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, Minnesota has been forced to rely on their 13th-ranked passing offense (224.6 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Vikings have been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking best by surrendering just 74.4 per game. They rank 19th on offense (116.4 rushing yards per game).

Minnesota is averaging a 39.7% third-down percentage on offense this year (12th in NFL), and is giving up a 34.4% third-down percentage (eighth) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Vikings are averaging 5.8 yards per play on offense, which ranks them 12th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank eighth, giving up 5.4 yards per play.

Minnesota ranks ninth in the league with a +4 turnover margin after forcing 21 turnovers (second in the NFL) and committing 17 (28th in the NFL).

Vikings Betting Insights

The Vikings are ninth-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2100), much lower than according to the computer rankings (third-best).

The Vikings' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +2100, the 16th-smallest change among all teams.

The Vikings have a 4.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

The Vikings' chances of reaching the postseason, based on their odds, are 91.3%.

Vikings Leaders

Sam Darnold has thrown for 2,387 yards (238.7 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 166 rushing yards on 46 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Darnold's game status for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Bears is currently unknown. He was a full participant in the Vikings' last practice.

Aaron Jones has carried the ball 157 times for a team-high 692 yards (69.2 per game) with two scores. He has also caught 29 passes for 262 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jones' status for Sunday is unknown. He was a full participant in the Vikings' most recent practice.

Justin Jefferson leads his squad with 912 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 59 receptions (out of 86 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Jordan Addison has put together a 359-yard season with three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes on 41 targets.

Andrew Van Ginkel has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 13.0 TFL, 46 tackles, and two interceptions.

Byron Murphy has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 45 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and eight passes defended to his name.

