NCAAF

2024 Minnesota Football Odds and Schedule

2024 Minnesota Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' 2024 record sits at 1-1. See their full schedule and results in the article below.

Minnesota 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1North CarolinaAug. 29L 19-17Tar Heels (-1.5)52.5
2Rhode IslandSept. 7W 48-0Golden Gophers (-25.5)46.5
3NevadaSept. 14-Golden Gophers (-16.5)43.5
4IowaSept. 21---
5@ MichiganSept. 28---
6USCOct. 5---
7@ UCLAOct. 12---
View Full Table

Minnesota Last Game

The Golden Gophers go into their next matchup after winning 48-0 over the Rhode Island Rams in their last outing on Sept. 7. Max Brosmer had 271 yards on 24-of-30 passing (80.0%) for the Gophers in that matchup against the Rams, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. In the running game, Darius Taylor totaled 64 rushing yards on 14 carries (4.6 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. He also had four catches for 48 yards. Elijah Spencer accumulated four catches for 55 yards (13.8 per catch) against the Rams.

Minnesota Betting Insights

  • Minnesota has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  The Golden Gophers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

