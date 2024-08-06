2024 Minnesota Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' 2024 record sits at 1-1. See their full schedule and results in the article below.

Minnesota 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 North Carolina Aug. 29 L 19-17 Tar Heels (-1.5) 52.5 2 Rhode Island Sept. 7 W 48-0 Golden Gophers (-25.5) 46.5 3 Nevada Sept. 14 - Golden Gophers (-16.5) 43.5 4 Iowa Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Michigan Sept. 28 - - - 6 USC Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ UCLA Oct. 12 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Minnesota Last Game

The Golden Gophers go into their next matchup after winning 48-0 over the Rhode Island Rams in their last outing on Sept. 7. Max Brosmer had 271 yards on 24-of-30 passing (80.0%) for the Gophers in that matchup against the Rams, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. In the running game, Darius Taylor totaled 64 rushing yards on 14 carries (4.6 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. He also had four catches for 48 yards. Elijah Spencer accumulated four catches for 55 yards (13.8 per catch) against the Rams.

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Golden Gophers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

See even more in-depth analysis about Minnesota on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on FanDuel today!