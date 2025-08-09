Mike Evans 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Mike Evans is the 19th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after picking up 166.4 fantasy points a year ago (seventh among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, see below.

Mike Evans Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Evans' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 166.4 55 7 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 162.0 53 10

Mike Evans 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Evans finished with 27.9 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 159 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 15 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Commanders 18.1 6 5 61 2 Week 2 @Lions 4.2 6 3 42 0 Week 3 Broncos 1.7 3 2 17 0 Week 4 Eagles 15.4 14 8 94 1 Week 5 @Falcons 18.2 7 5 62 2 Week 6 @Saints 3.4 6 2 34 0 Week 7 Ravens 8.5 3 1 25 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Mike Evans vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers ran 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Evans' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Mike Evans 110 74 1004 11 15 Cade Otton 87 59 600 4 14 Chris Godwin 62 50 576 5 6 Jalen McMillan 58 37 461 8 8

Want more data and analysis on Mike Evans? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.