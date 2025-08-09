Mike Evans 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Mike Evans is the 19th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after picking up 166.4 fantasy points a year ago (seventh among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, see below.
Mike Evans Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Evans' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|166.4
|55
|7
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|162.0
|53
|10
Mike Evans 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Evans finished with 27.9 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 159 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 15 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Commanders
|18.1
|6
|5
|61
|2
|Week 2
|@Lions
|4.2
|6
|3
|42
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|1.7
|3
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|Eagles
|15.4
|14
|8
|94
|1
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|18.2
|7
|5
|62
|2
|Week 6
|@Saints
|3.4
|6
|2
|34
|0
|Week 7
|Ravens
|8.5
|3
|1
|25
|1
Mike Evans vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers
The Buccaneers ran 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Evans' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Mike Evans
|110
|74
|1004
|11
|15
|Cade Otton
|87
|59
|600
|4
|14
|Chris Godwin
|62
|50
|576
|5
|6
|Jalen McMillan
|58
|37
|461
|8
|8
Want more data and analysis on Mike Evans? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.