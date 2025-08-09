FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Mike Evans 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive

Mike Evans is the 19th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after picking up 166.4 fantasy points a year ago (seventh among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, see below.

Mike Evans Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Evans' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points166.4557
2025 Projected Fantasy Points162.05310

Mike Evans 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Evans finished with 27.9 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 159 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 15 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Commanders18.165612
Week 2@Lions4.263420
Week 3Broncos1.732170
Week 4Eagles15.4148941
Week 5@Falcons18.275622
Week 6@Saints3.462340
Week 7Ravens8.531251

Mike Evans vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers ran 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Evans' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Mike Evans1107410041115
Cade Otton8759600414
Chris Godwin625057656
Jalen McMillan583746188

Want more data and analysis on Mike Evans? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

