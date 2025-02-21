Michigan vs Michigan State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 21

The Michigan Wolverines (20-5, 12-2 Big Ten) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Michigan State Spartans (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) on February 21, 2025 at Crisler Center.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Michigan State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan win (61%)

Michigan -2.5 spread, over/under 151.5 points

Michigan vs. Michigan State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has put together an 11-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Michigan State has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Michigan State is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 8-11 ATS record Michigan racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Wolverines have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered five times in 11 games at home, and they've covered four times in eight games when playing on the road.

This year, the Spartans are 8-6-0 at home against the spread (.571 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-2-0 ATS (.667).

Michigan has beaten the spread four times in 13 conference games.

Michigan State is 10-5-0 against the spread in Big Ten play this year.

Michigan vs. Michigan State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been the moneyline favorite in 20 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (80%) in those contests.

This season, the Wolverines have come away with a win 14 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -150 or better on the moneyline.

Michigan State has been the moneyline underdog five total times this season. Michigan State has gone 3-2 in those games.

The Spartans have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +125 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 60% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan averages 81.6 points per game (28th in college basketball) while giving up 71 per outing (159th in college basketball). It has a +265 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Vladislav Goldin's team-leading 15.7 points per game ranks 199th in the nation.

Michigan State's +304 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.1 points per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per outing (59th in college basketball).

Jaden's 13 points per game leads Michigan State and ranks 515th in the country.

The Wolverines rank 37th in the nation at 35.2 rebounds per game. That's 6.7 more than the 28.5 their opponents average.

Danny Wolf leads the Wolverines with 10 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball play).

The Spartans rank 14th in the nation at 36.7 rebounds per game. That's 9.2 more than the 27.5 their opponents average.

Jaxon Kohler averages 7.7 rebounds per game (88th in college basketball) to lead the Spartans.

Michigan's 100.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 66th in college basketball, and the 87.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 56th in college basketball.

The Spartans rank 53rd in college basketball averaging 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 33rd, allowing 86.5 points per 100 possessions.

