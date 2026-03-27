Michigan vs Alabama College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines (33-3) and the No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (25-9) playing on Friday at United Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 7:35 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Game time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Michigan vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (72.1%)

Michigan is an 8.5-point favorite against Alabama on Friday and the total is set at 173.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

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Michigan vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has put together a 16-20-0 ATS record so far this year.

Alabama has covered 16 times in 34 games with a spread this season.

Michigan covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 37% of the time. That's more often than Alabama covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

When playing at home, the Wolverines own a better record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-7-0).

The Crimson Tide's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (6-9-0). Away, it is .500 (5-5-0).

Michigan vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been victorious in 31, or 91.2%, of the 34 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Wolverines have a mark of 24-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -450 or better on the moneyline.

Alabama has gone 5-4 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).

The Crimson Tide have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +340 or longer.

Michigan has an implied victory probability of 81.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan was 75th in the country in points scored (78 per game) and 160th in points allowed (71.5) last year.

At 35 rebounds per game and 30.2 rebounds conceded, Michigan was 34th and 114th in the country, respectively, last season.

Last season Michigan was ranked 46th in the nation in assists with 15.8 per game.

Last season, Michigan was 14th-worst in the country in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and 240th in turnovers forced (10.6).

Because of Alabama's defensive struggles last season, ranking third-worst in college basketball with 81.3 points allowed per game, it was forced to lean on its offense, which ranked best in college basketball posting 90.7 points per game.

Alabama ranked third-best in the country by pulling down 38.8 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 290th in college basketball (33 allowed per contest).

With 17.1 assists per game, Alabama ranked 13th-best in college basketball in the category.

Alabama was 267th in college basketball with 12.1 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 305th with 10 forced turnovers per game.

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