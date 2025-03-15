Michigan State vs Wisconsin Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 1 seed Michigan State Spartans (27-5, 17-3 Big Ten) square off in the Big Ten tournament against the No. 5 seed Wisconsin Badgers (25-8, 13-7 Big Ten) on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (56.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Michigan State (-2.5) versus Wisconsin on Saturday. The total has been set at 144.5 points for this game.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 22-10-0 ATS this season.

Wisconsin has compiled a 20-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Michigan State is 17-8 against the spread compared to the 5-3 ATS record Wisconsin puts up as a 2.5-point underdog.

The Spartans have done a better job covering the spread in away games (7-2-0) than they have at home (10-6-0).

This year, the Badgers are 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). Away, they are 8-3-0 ATS (.727).

Michigan State's record against the spread in conference games is 16-5-0.

Wisconsin is 15-7-0 against the spread in Big Ten play this year.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 25 games this year and has walked away with the win 22 times (88%) in those games.

This year, the Spartans have won 21 of 23 games when listed as at least -150 or better on the moneyline.

Wisconsin is 4-5 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

The Badgers have a 2-5 record (winning just 28.6% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +125 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 60% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State averages 78.3 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per contest (43rd in college basketball). It has a +363 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Jaden Akins' 12.9 points per game lead Michigan State and are 543rd in college basketball.

Wisconsin's +328 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.6 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 70.7 per outing (138th in college basketball).

Wisconsin's leading scorer, John Tonje, ranks 41st in the country, averaging 19.1 points per game.

The Spartans are ninth in the country at 36.8 rebounds per game. That's 8.9 more than the 27.9 their opponents average.

Jaxon Kohler tops the team with 7.7 rebounds per game (83rd in college basketball action).

The Badgers win the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. They are grabbing 32.9 rebounds per game (124th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.1.

Nolan Winter's six rebounds per game lead the Badgers and rank 323rd in the country.

Michigan State's 100.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 75th in college basketball, and the 86 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 22nd in college basketball.

The Badgers average 104.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (18th in college basketball), and allow 92 points per 100 possessions (139th in college basketball).

