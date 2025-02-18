Michigan State vs Purdue Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 18

Big Ten play features the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) at home against the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (19-7, 11-4 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Purdue Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Purdue Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (66.4%)

See the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Tuesday's Michigan State-Purdue spread (Michigan State -3.5) or total (148.5 points).

Michigan State vs. Purdue: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has covered 15 times in 25 matchups with a spread this season.

Purdue has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Purdue is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 11-6 ATS record Michigan State puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Spartans have fared worse at home, covering seven times in 13 home games, and four times in six road games.

Against the spread, the Boilermakers have had better results on the road (6-2-0) than at home (8-6-0).

Michigan State is 9-5-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Against the spread in Big Ten play, Purdue is 11-4-0 this season.

Michigan State vs. Purdue: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (85%) in those games.

The Spartans have a mark of 15-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -176 or better on the moneyline.

Purdue has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-4).

The Boilermakers have played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan State has a 63.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Michigan State vs. Purdue Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State's +295 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.3 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per outing (61st in college basketball).

Michigan State's leading scorer, Jaden, is 490th in the country scoring 13.2 points per game.

Purdue's +230 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.7 points per game (69th in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per outing (119th in college basketball).

Trey Kaufman-Renn leads Purdue, putting up 19.4 points per game (29th in college basketball).

The Spartans come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.5 boards. They are recording 37.3 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.8 per contest.

Jaxon Kohler is 78th in college basketball action with 7.8 rebounds per game to lead the Spartans.

The 30.1 rebounds per game the Boilermakers accumulate rank 294th in the nation, 1.3 more than the 28.8 their opponents pull down.

Kaufman-Renn's 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Boilermakers and rank 264th in the nation.

Michigan State ranks 64th in college basketball by averaging 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 30th in college basketball, allowing 85.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Boilermakers' 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 19th in college basketball, and the 93.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 180th in college basketball.

