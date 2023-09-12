Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Indianapolis Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. will take on the team with last year's 10th-ranked passing defense, the Houston Texans (209.3 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Pittman's next game versus the Texans, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Pittman vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.18

7.18 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.64

53.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 117.5 fantasy points (7.3 per game) in 2022, Pittman ranked 96th in the NFL and 27th at his position.

Pittman accumulated 15.7 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 97 yards receiving, on eight catches (11 targets), and one touchdown.

Pittman picked up 18.1 fantasy points -- nine catches, 121 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best performance last season, Pittman picked up 13.4 fantasy points -- via 13 receptions, 134 yards -- in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys -- Pittman ended up with 1.6 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, 16 yards, on four targets.

Pittman accumulated 2.2 fantasy points -- three receptions, 22 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 9 versus the New England Patriots).

Texans Defensive Performance

Last season, Houston allowed three quarterbacks to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Texans allowed at least one passing touchdown to 10 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Houston gave up at least two touchdown passes to five opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Texans didn't allow a player to throw three or more TDs against them in a game last year.

Against Houston last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Texans gave up a touchdown reception to 15 players last season.

Through the air, Houston did not allow an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes against it last year.

On the ground, eight players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Texans last season.

In terms of run defense, Houston gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

Four players rushed for multiple scores in a game against the Texans last year.

