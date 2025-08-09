FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Michael Pittman Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Michael Pittman Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is the 50th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 96.8 points a year ago (46th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Michael Pittman Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Pittman's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points96.815346
2025 Projected Fantasy Points115.210535

Michael Pittman Jr. 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 17 against the New York Giants -- Pittman finished with 16.9 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 109 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Texans3.184310
Week 2@Packers2.173210
Week 3Bears3.654360
Week 4Steelers11.3961130
Week 5@Jaguars9.785371
Week 6@Titans9.553351
Week 7Dolphins6.353630

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Other Colts Receivers

The Colts ran 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Pittman's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Michael Pittman Jr.11169808310
Alec Pierce693782476
Josh Downs10772803512
Adonai Mitchell552331205

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Michael Pittman Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup