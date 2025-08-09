Michael Pittman Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is the 50th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 96.8 points a year ago (46th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.
Michael Pittman Jr. Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Pittman's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|96.8
|153
|46
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|115.2
|105
|35
Michael Pittman Jr. 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 17 against the New York Giants -- Pittman finished with 16.9 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 109 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|3.1
|8
|4
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Packers
|2.1
|7
|3
|21
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|3.6
|5
|4
|36
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|11.3
|9
|6
|113
|0
|Week 5
|@Jaguars
|9.7
|8
|5
|37
|1
|Week 6
|@Titans
|9.5
|5
|3
|35
|1
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|6.3
|5
|3
|63
|0
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Other Colts Receivers
The Colts ran 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Pittman's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|111
|69
|808
|3
|10
|Alec Pierce
|69
|37
|824
|7
|6
|Josh Downs
|107
|72
|803
|5
|12
|Adonai Mitchell
|55
|23
|312
|0
|5
Want more data and analysis on Michael Pittman Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.