Michael Pittman Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is the 50th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 96.8 points a year ago (46th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

Michael Pittman Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Pittman's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 96.8 153 46 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 115.2 105 35

Michael Pittman Jr. 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 17 against the New York Giants -- Pittman finished with 16.9 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 109 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3.1 8 4 31 0 Week 2 @Packers 2.1 7 3 21 0 Week 3 Bears 3.6 5 4 36 0 Week 4 Steelers 11.3 9 6 113 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 9.7 8 5 37 1 Week 6 @Titans 9.5 5 3 35 1 Week 7 Dolphins 6.3 5 3 63 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Other Colts Receivers

The Colts ran 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Pittman's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Michael Pittman Jr. 111 69 808 3 10 Alec Pierce 69 37 824 7 6 Josh Downs 107 72 803 5 12 Adonai Mitchell 55 23 312 0 5

