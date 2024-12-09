FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Miami (OH) vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Arizona Bowl 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Miami (OH) RedHawks will face the Colorado State Rams in college football action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Miami (OH) vs Colorado State Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-125) | Colorado State: (+104)
  • Spread: Miami (OH): -2.5 (-105) | Colorado State: +2.5 (-115)
  • Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Miami (OH) vs Colorado State Betting Trends

  • Miami (OH) is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • Miami (OH) owns an ATS record of 3-4 as 2.5-point or greater favorites.
  • Out of 13 Miami (OH) games so far this year, six have gone over the total.
  • Colorado State has covered the spread seven times in 12 games.
  • As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Colorado State has one win ATS (1-3) this year.
  • This season, five of Colorado State's 12 games have hit the over.

Miami (OH) vs Colorado State Point Spread

Colorado State is an underdog by 2.5 points versus Miami (OH). Colorado State is -115 to cover the spread, and Miami (OH) is -105.

Miami (OH) vs Colorado State Over/Under

An over/under of 42.5 has been set for Miami (OH)-Colorado State on Dec. 28, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Miami (OH) vs Colorado State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Colorado State-Miami (OH), Colorado State is the underdog at +104, and Miami (OH) is -125.

Miami (OH) vs. Colorado State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Miami (OH)22.69418.92144.613
Colorado State25.09024.36152.312

Miami (OH) vs. Colorado State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, December 28, 2024
  • Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: The CW
  • Location: Tucson, Arizona
  • Stadium: Arizona Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Miami (OH) vs. Colorado State analysis on FanDuel Research.

