Miami (OH) vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Arizona Bowl 2024

The Miami (OH) RedHawks will face the Colorado State Rams in college football action on Saturday.

Miami (OH) vs Colorado State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-125) | Colorado State: (+104)

Miami (OH): (-125) | Colorado State: (+104) Spread: Miami (OH): -2.5 (-105) | Colorado State: +2.5 (-115)

Miami (OH): -2.5 (-105) | Colorado State: +2.5 (-115) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Miami (OH) vs Colorado State Betting Trends

Miami (OH) is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

Miami (OH) owns an ATS record of 3-4 as 2.5-point or greater favorites.

Out of 13 Miami (OH) games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

Colorado State has covered the spread seven times in 12 games.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Colorado State has one win ATS (1-3) this year.

This season, five of Colorado State's 12 games have hit the over.

Miami (OH) vs Colorado State Point Spread

Colorado State is an underdog by 2.5 points versus Miami (OH). Colorado State is -115 to cover the spread, and Miami (OH) is -105.

Miami (OH) vs Colorado State Over/Under

An over/under of 42.5 has been set for Miami (OH)-Colorado State on Dec. 28, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Miami (OH) vs Colorado State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Colorado State-Miami (OH), Colorado State is the underdog at +104, and Miami (OH) is -125.

Miami (OH) vs. Colorado State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (OH) 22.6 94 18.9 21 44.6 13 Colorado State 25.0 90 24.3 61 52.3 12

Miami (OH) vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Stadium: Arizona Stadium

