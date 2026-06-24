Mexico vs. Czechia World Cup Prediction Today: Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 24)

Mexico vs. Czechia Picks in Summary

Czechia Over 1.5 Goals (+255)

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today as we are now into the final round of the group stage.

At 9 p.m. ET, Mexico hosts Czechia.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Mexico vs. Czechia

While Mexico have yet to give up a goal this tourney, motivation should play a huge role in this one, and I'm intrigued by these +255 odds on Czechia to score multiple goals.

Mexico have already won the group and have nothing to play for. They're not going to just roll over in a home World Cup match, but at the same time, they're not going to be playing with anywhere near the same level of desperation that Czechia is.

Czechia, meanwhile, have to have a win to advance. There's no other path for them. While I nearly went with Czechia's moneyline at +270, I'm opting for this bet instead because Czechia's attack has shown life in this tourney, with Czechia netting a goal in each match thus far. At the same time, they haven't yet kept a clean sheet, and Mexico is +280 to get blanked in this one, meaning Czechia will likely need at least two goals -- maybe more -- to get a win.

Czechia have the attacking talent to hurt Mexico, and they'll be doing everything in their power to get a victory. That makes these +255 odds appealing to me.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.