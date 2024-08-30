Mets vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the New York Mets taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Mets vs White Sox Game Info

New York Mets (70-64) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-104)

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: WPIX

Mets vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-196) | CHW: (+164)

NYM: (-196) | CHW: (+164) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102)

NYM: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 2-8, 4.57 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Tylor Megill to the mound, while Jonathan Cannon (2-8) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Megill did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The White Sox have a 7-8-0 ATS record in Cannon's 15 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Cannon's starts this season, and they went 3-11 in those games.

Mets vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (63.5%)

Mets vs White Sox Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +164 underdog despite being at home.

Mets vs White Sox Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Mets are -118 to cover, and the White Sox are -102.

An over/under of 9 has been set for Mets-White Sox on August 30, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Mets vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 41, or 54.7%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won seven of 10 games when listed as at least -196 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 66 of 130 chances this season.

In 130 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 61-69-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have gone 24-98 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 19.7% of those games).

Chicago has a record of 10-54 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer (15.6%).

The White Sox have played in 130 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-66-5).

The White Sox have a 53-77-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.8% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.490) and total hits (148) this season. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 40th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Lindor hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with five doubles, four home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Pete Alonso is hitting .244 with 29 doubles, 29 home runs and 57 walks, while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average is 84th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .231 with a .408 slugging percentage and 72 RBI this year.

Jesse Winker leads New York in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 100 hits.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has accumulated 113 hits with a .394 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the White Sox. He's batting .239 and with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average puts him 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 99th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .214 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .278.

He is currently 132nd in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Gavin Sheets a has .313 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez has 12 doubles, three triples and 32 walks while batting .235.

