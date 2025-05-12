Mets vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The New York Mets will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Monday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Pirates Game Info

New York Mets (26-15) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (14-27)

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and SportsNet PT

Mets vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-138) | PIT: (+118)

NYM: (-138) | PIT: (+118) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+152) | PIT: +1.5 (-184)

NYM: -1.5 (+152) | PIT: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mets vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 2-2, 3.05 ERA vs Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 3-4, 2.77 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to David Peterson (2-2, 3.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Paul Skenes (3-4, 2.77 ERA). Peterson and his team are 3-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Peterson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. The Pirates have a 3-5-0 record against the spread in Skenes' starts. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for one Skenes start this season -- they won.

Mets vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (61%)

Mets vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Pirates, New York is the favorite at -138, and Pittsburgh is +118 playing on the road.

Mets vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +152 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -184.

Mets vs Pirates Over/Under

Mets versus Pirates, on May 12, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 20 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 12-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 40 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread mark of 21-19-0 in 40 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have compiled a 9-17 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 34.6% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a 6-12 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times this season for a 17-22-1 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have a 15-25-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 37.5% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 48 hits and an OBP of .434, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .320 batting average and a slugging percentage of .613.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is third in slugging.

Alonso hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .143 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.509) thanks to 16 extra-base hits. He's batting .301 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 19th, his on-base percentage 38th, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Lindor enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Juan Soto has collected 38 base hits, an OBP of .372 and a slugging percentage of .470 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 33 hits, an OBP of .288 plus a slugging percentage of .429.

Nimmo enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has racked up an on-base percentage of .369 and has 31 hits, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .238 and slugging .462.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 36th and he is 49th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .252 with seven doubles, three home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 84th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .210 with five doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads his team with a .308 slugging percentage.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!