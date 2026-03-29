Mets vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

The New York Mets will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mets vs Pirates Game Info

New York Mets (2-0) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (0-2)

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and SportsNet PT

Mets vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-172) | PIT: (+144)

NYM: (-172) | PIT: (+144) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+132) | PIT: +1.5 (-160)

NYM: -1.5 (+132) | PIT: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Mets vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Nolan McLean against the Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski. In games McLean pitched with a spread last season, his team was 6-2-0 ATS. McLean and his team won 66.7% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 4-2. Last season when Mlodzinski pitched his team went 7-5-0 against the spread. Mlodzinski and his team went 5-7 in games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Mets vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (60.5%)

Mets vs Pirates Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +144 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Pirates Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Pirates. The Mets are +132 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -160.

Mets vs Pirates Over/Under

The Mets-Pirates game on March 29 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mets were favorites in 111 games last season and came away with the win 63 times (56.8%) in those contests.

Last year, New York won 26 of 40 games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 155 games with a total last season.

The Pirates compiled a 45-62 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer last year, Pittsburgh went 12-21 (36.4%).

The Pirates combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 58 times last season for a 58-88-7 record against the over/under.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto had 152 hits and an OBP of .396 last season.

Francisco Lindor slashed .267/.346/.466 and finished with an OPS of .811.

Last season, Bo Bichette finished with a slugging percentage of .483, fueled by 63 extra-base hits.

Jorge Polanco slashed .265/.326/.495 and finished with an OPS of .821.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe had 130 hits with a batting average of .256 last season.

Ryan O'Hearn had an on-base percentage of .366 while batting .281.

Marcell Ozuna hit .232 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 94 walks a season ago.

Bryan Reynolds had a .402 slugging percentage while batting .245.

Mets vs Pirates Head to Head

3/28/2026: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 3/26/2026: 11-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

11-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/29/2025: 12-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/28/2025: 9-2 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-2 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/27/2025: 9-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/14/2025: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/13/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/8/2024: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/7/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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