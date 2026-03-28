Mets vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 11:19 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the New York Mets taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mets vs Pirates Game Info

New York Mets (1-0) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (0-1)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Sportsnet PT

Mets vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-162) | PIT: (+136)

NYM: (-162) | PIT: (+136) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+132) | PIT: +1.5 (-160)

NYM: -1.5 (+132) | PIT: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mets will look to David Peterson versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller. Peterson and his team were 10-20-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Peterson and his team were 12-9 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season when Keller pitched his team went 17-15-0 against the spread. Keller and his team finished with a 10-15 record in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Mets vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (64.1%)

Mets vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -162 favorite at home.

Mets vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Pirates are -160 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +132.

Mets vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mets-Pirates on March 28, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mets were chosen as favorites in 111 games last year and walked away with the win 63 times (56.8%) in those games.

Last season New York came away with a win 27 times in 47 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 155 games with a total last season.

The Pirates won 45 of the 107 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (42.1%).

Pittsburgh went 19-27 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (41.3%).

The Pirates combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 58 times last season for a 58-88-7 record against the over/under.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto had 152 hits and an OBP of .396 last season.

Francisco Lindor slashed .267/.346/.466 and finished with an OPS of .811.

Last season, Bo Bichette finished with a slugging percentage of .483, fueled by 63 extra-base hits.

Jorge Polanco slashed .265/.326/.495 and finished with an OPS of .821.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe had 130 hits and a batting average of .256 a season ago.

Ryan O'Hearn had an on-base percentage of .366 while batting .281.

Marcell Ozuna had 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 94 walks while batting .232 last season.

Bryan Reynolds had a .402 slugging percentage while batting .245.

Mets vs Pirates Head to Head

3/26/2026: 11-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

11-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/29/2025: 12-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/28/2025: 9-2 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-2 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/27/2025: 9-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/14/2025: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/13/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/8/2024: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/7/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/6/2024: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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