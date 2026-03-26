Mets vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 26

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

MLB Opening Day on Thursday features the New York Mets facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mets vs Pirates Game Info

New York Mets (0-0) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: NBC/Peacock

Mets vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | PIT: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | PIT: (-102) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-220) | PIT: -1.5 (+180)

NYM: +1.5 (-220) | PIT: -1.5 (+180) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Mets vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mets will look to Freddy Peralta versus the Pirates and Paul Skenes. Peralta and his team were 20-16-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Peralta and his team had a 14-9 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Skenes and his team went 16-16-0 against the spread when he pitched. Skenes and his team went 6-4 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Mets vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (54.7%)

Mets vs Pirates Moneyline

The Mets vs Pirates moneyline has New York as a -116 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a -102 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Pirates are +180 to cover, while the Mets are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Pirates Over/Under

The Mets-Pirates contest on March 26 has been given an over/under of 6.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

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Mets vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mets were favorites in 111 games last season and came away with the win 63 times (56.8%) in those contests.

Last year, New York won 60 of 107 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 155 games with a total last season.

The Pirates finished 45-62 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 42.1% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer last year, Pittsburgh went 40-55 (42.1%).

The Pirates combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 58 times last season for a 58-88-7 record against the over/under.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto had 152 hits and an OBP of .396 last season.

Francisco Lindor slashed .267/.346/.466 and finished with an OPS of .811.

Bo Bichette had a .483 slugging percentage last season thanks to 63 extra-base hits.

Jorge Polanco slashed .265/.326/.495 and finished with an OPS of .821.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe racked up 130 hits with a batting average of .256 last season.

Ryan O'Hearn had a .366 OBP and batted .281.

Marcell Ozuna hit .232 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 94 walks a season ago.

Bryan Reynolds had a .402 slugging percentage while batting .245.

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