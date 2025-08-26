Mets vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mets vs Phillies Game Info

New York Mets (70-61) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (76-55)

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: TBS, SNY, and NBCS-PH

Mets vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-108) | PHI: (-108)

NYM: (-108) | PHI: (-108) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-182) | PHI: -1.5 (+150)

NYM: +1.5 (-182) | PHI: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mets vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-2, 5.15 ERA vs Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 12-6, 4.10 ERA

The probable starters are Sean Manaea (1-2) for the Mets and Jesus Luzardo (12-6) for the Phillies. When Manaea starts, his team is 1-6-0 against the spread this season. Manaea's team has a record of 1-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Luzardo starts, the Phillies are 12-13-0 against the spread. The Phillies are 2-2 in Luzardo's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (51.6%)

Mets vs Phillies Moneyline

Philadelphia is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while New York is a -108 favorite at home.

Mets vs Phillies Spread

Mets vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Phillies on Aug. 26 is 8.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 52, or 59.8%, of the 87 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 52 of 88 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 56 of 124 chances this season.

The Mets are 59-65-0 against the spread in their 124 games that had a posted line this season.

The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline 20 total times this season. They've finished 8-12 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Philadelphia has gone 8-12 (40%).

The Phillies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 49 times this season for a 49-68-7 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have a 64-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.6% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.390) this season, fueled by 115 hits. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .495.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 95th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Soto hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, eight walks and five RBIs.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.455) thanks to 52 extra-base hits. He's batting .262 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among all qualified, he is 63rd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso has 129 hits and is batting .259 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 117 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .434.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has accumulated 120 hits with a .370 on-base percentage, leading the Phillies in both categories. He's batting .247 and slugging .570.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner's .451 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks seventh in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Bryce Harper is hitting .263 with 29 doubles, 21 home runs and 54 walks.

Bryson Stott is hitting .246 with 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.

Mets vs Phillies Head to Head

8/25/2025: 13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/22/2025: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2025: 11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2025: 10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/23/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2025: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/9/2024: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/8/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/6/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

