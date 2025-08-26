Mets vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Mets vs Phillies Game Info
- New York Mets (70-61) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (76-55)
- Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: TBS, SNY, and NBCS-PH
Mets vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYM: (-108) | PHI: (-108)
- Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-182) | PHI: -1.5 (+150)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Mets vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-2, 5.15 ERA vs Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 12-6, 4.10 ERA
The probable starters are Sean Manaea (1-2) for the Mets and Jesus Luzardo (12-6) for the Phillies. When Manaea starts, his team is 1-6-0 against the spread this season. Manaea's team has a record of 1-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Luzardo starts, the Phillies are 12-13-0 against the spread. The Phillies are 2-2 in Luzardo's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Mets vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mets win (51.6%)
Mets vs Phillies Moneyline
- Philadelphia is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while New York is a -108 favorite at home.
Mets vs Phillies Spread
Mets vs Phillies Over/Under
- The over/under for Mets-Phillies on Aug. 26 is 8.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.
Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Mets have been victorious in 52, or 59.8%, of the 87 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year New York has won 52 of 88 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 56 of 124 chances this season.
- The Mets are 59-65-0 against the spread in their 124 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline 20 total times this season. They've finished 8-12 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Philadelphia has gone 8-12 (40%).
- The Phillies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 49 times this season for a 49-68-7 record against the over/under.
- The Phillies have a 64-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.6% of the time).
Mets Player Leaders
- Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.390) this season, fueled by 115 hits. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .495.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 95th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Soto hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, eight walks and five RBIs.
- Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.455) thanks to 52 extra-base hits. He's batting .262 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Among all qualified, he is 63rd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.
- Pete Alonso has 129 hits and is batting .259 this season.
- Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 117 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .434.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber has accumulated 120 hits with a .370 on-base percentage, leading the Phillies in both categories. He's batting .247 and slugging .570.
- Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.
- Trea Turner's .451 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .353.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks seventh in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.
- Bryce Harper is hitting .263 with 29 doubles, 21 home runs and 54 walks.
- Bryson Stott is hitting .246 with 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.
Mets vs Phillies Head to Head
- 8/25/2025: 13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 6/22/2025: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/21/2025: 11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/20/2025: 10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 4/23/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/22/2025: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/21/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 10/9/2024: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 10/8/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 10/6/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
