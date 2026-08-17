Mets vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The New York Mets versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mets vs Padres Game Info

New York Mets (56-69) vs. San Diego Padres (67-58)

Date: Monday, August 17, 2026

Monday, August 17, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Padres.TV

Mets vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-122) | SD: (+104)

NYM: (-122) | SD: (+104) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+168) | SD: +1.5 (-205)

NYM: -1.5 (+168) | SD: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mets vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 8-8, 3.42 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 7-5, 4.88 ERA

The probable pitchers are Nolan McLean (8-8) for the Mets and Walker Buehler (7-5) for the Padres. When McLean starts, his team is 10-10-0 against the spread this season. McLean's team has a record of 7-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Buehler starts, the Padres are 17-7-0 against the spread. The Padres are 10-4 in Buehler's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (56.9%)

Mets vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Padres, New York is the favorite at -122, and San Diego is +104 playing on the road.

Mets vs Padres Spread

The Mets are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +168 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -205.

Mets vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Padres on Aug. 17 is 8. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

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Mets vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 34, or 53.1%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has been victorious 24 times in 51 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 54 of their 121 opportunities.

In 121 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 56-65-0 against the spread.

The Padres have gone 34-34 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, San Diego has a 25-27 record (winning 48.1% of its games).

In the 125 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-67-2).

The Padres have collected a 71-54-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .313 and a team-best slugging percentage of .386 this season. He has a .266 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 112th in slugging.

Bichette will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Carson Benge leads the Mets in OBP (.335) and total hits (122) this season. He's batting .272 while slugging .415.

His batting average ranks 41st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 67th, and his slugging percentage 86th.

Francisco Lindor has 64 hits this season and has a slash line of .245/.334/.441.

Lindor has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Marcus Semien has been key for New York with 78 hits, an OBP of .269 plus a slugging percentage of .354.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .355, a slugging percentage of .423, and has 134 hits, all club-bests for the Padres (while batting .280).

Including all qualified hitters, he is 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 74th in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .211 with 20 doubles, 23 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 137th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill is batting .244 with 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 33 walks.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .223 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 58 walks.

Mets vs Padres Head to Head

6/7/2026: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2026: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/5/2026: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/18/2025: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/17/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/16/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/29/2025: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/28/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/25/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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