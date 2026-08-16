Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The New York Mets will face the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (55-69) vs. Washington Nationals (60-65)

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Nationals.TV

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-178) | WSH: (+150)

NYM: (-178) | WSH: (+150) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150)

NYM: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott (Mets) - 3-3, 3.45 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 2-6, 5.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Christian Scott (3-3) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (2-6) will take the ball for the Nationals. Scott's team is 11-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Scott starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-1. The Nationals have an 8-6-0 record against the spread in Irvin's starts. The Nationals have a 6-7 record in Irvin's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (57.1%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Nationals reveal New York as the favorite (-178) and Washington as the underdog (+150) on the road.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Mets are +125 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -150.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Nationals game on Aug. 16, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (52.4%) in those games.

This year New York has won two of seven games when listed as at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 120 opportunities.

The Mets have posted a record of 56-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals are 43-52 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.3% of those games).

Washington has an 8-15 record (winning only 34.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 121 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-51-5).

The Nationals have a 68-53-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Carson Benge leads New York in OBP (.338) and total hits (122) this season. He's batting .275 batting average while slugging .419.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 35th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Benge hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Bo Bichette has hit 12 homers this season while driving in 62 runs. He's batting .262 this season and slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Bichette has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Marcus Semien is batting .209 with a .354 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Francisco Lindor is batting .244 with a .332 OBP and 32 RBI for New York this season.

Lindor brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

CJ Abrams has a .534 slugging percentage, which paces the Nationals. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile has 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks while batting .247. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 89th, his on-base percentage is 127th, and he is 88th in slugging.

Jacob Young is batting .251 with 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Nasim Nunez is batting .228 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 44 walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

8/15/2026: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/14/2026: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/21/2026: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/20/2026: 8-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/19/2026: 9-6 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-6 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/18/2026: 16-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/30/2026: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/29/2026: 14-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

14-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/28/2026: 8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/21/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

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