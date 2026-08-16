Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
The New York Mets will face the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Sunday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Nationals Game Info
- New York Mets (55-69) vs. Washington Nationals (60-65)
- Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: SNY and Nationals.TV
Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYM: (-178) | WSH: (+150)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott (Mets) - 3-3, 3.45 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 2-6, 5.79 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Christian Scott (3-3) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (2-6) will take the ball for the Nationals. Scott's team is 11-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Scott starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-1. The Nationals have an 8-6-0 record against the spread in Irvin's starts. The Nationals have a 6-7 record in Irvin's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (57.1%)
Mets vs Nationals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Nationals reveal New York as the favorite (-178) and Washington as the underdog (+150) on the road.
Mets vs Nationals Spread
- The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Mets are +125 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -150.
Mets vs Nationals Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Nationals game on Aug. 16, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.
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Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (52.4%) in those games.
- This year New York has won two of seven games when listed as at least -178 on the moneyline.
- The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 120 opportunities.
- The Mets have posted a record of 56-64-0 against the spread this season.
- The Nationals are 43-52 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.3% of those games).
- Washington has an 8-15 record (winning only 34.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.
- The Nationals have played in 121 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-51-5).
- The Nationals have a 68-53-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.2% of the time).
Mets Player Leaders
- Carson Benge leads New York in OBP (.338) and total hits (122) this season. He's batting .275 batting average while slugging .419.
- Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 35th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.
- Benge hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.
- Bo Bichette has hit 12 homers this season while driving in 62 runs. He's batting .262 this season and slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .308.
- He ranks 60th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Bichette has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.
- Marcus Semien is batting .209 with a .354 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .244 with a .332 OBP and 32 RBI for New York this season.
- Lindor brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.
Nationals Player Leaders
- CJ Abrams has a .534 slugging percentage, which paces the Nationals. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .357.
- Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.
- Daylen Lile has 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks while batting .247. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .295.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 89th, his on-base percentage is 127th, and he is 88th in slugging.
- Jacob Young is batting .251 with 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
- Nasim Nunez is batting .228 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 44 walks.
Mets vs Nationals Head to Head
- 8/15/2026: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 8/14/2026: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/21/2026: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/20/2026: 8-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/19/2026: 9-6 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/18/2026: 16-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/30/2026: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 4/29/2026: 14-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 4/28/2026: 8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 9/21/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
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