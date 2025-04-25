Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The New York Mets versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (18-7) vs. Washington Nationals (11-14)

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and SNY

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-180) | WSH: (+152)

NYM: (-180) | WSH: (+152) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-115) | WSH: +1.5 (-104)

NYM: -1.5 (-115) | WSH: +1.5 (-104) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 3-1, 0.79 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 2-0, 3.68 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kodai Senga (3-1) for the Mets and Jake Irvin (2-0) for the Nationals. Senga's team is 3-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Senga's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Nationals are 2-3-0 against the spread when Irvin starts. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in five of Irvin's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (58.1%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -180 favorite on the road.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are -115 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -104.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Mets-Nationals on April 25, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (82.4%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 6-1 when favored by -180 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 25 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 25 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 14-11-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have gone 9-10 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.4% of those games).

Washington has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-13-0 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have covered 52% of their games this season, going 13-12-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Peter Morgan Alonso leads New York in OBP (.440), slugging percentage (.681) and total hits (31) this season. He has a .341 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Alonso hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Francisco Lindor has four doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He's batting .309 and slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Among all qualifying players, he is 22nd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Lindor heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .233 with a .389 slugging percentage and 12 RBI this year.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .196 with a .250 OBP and 10 RBI for New York this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads the Nationals with 23 hits. He's batting .247 and slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 54th and he is 16th in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz's .367 OBP and .440 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .321.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 13th, his on-base percentage is 38th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Nate Lowe is hitting .278 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Luis Garcia has three doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .221.

