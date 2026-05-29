Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (23-33) vs. Miami Marlins (26-31)

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and Marlins.TV

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-112) | MIA: (-104)

NYM: (-112) | MIA: (-104) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-205) | MIA: -1.5 (+168)

NYM: +1.5 (-205) | MIA: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 3-4, 3.52 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 5-0, 2.52 ERA

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (3-4) for the Mets and Max Meyer (5-0) for the Marlins. Peralta's team is 4-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Peralta's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-4). The Marlins are 7-4-0 ATS in Meyer's 11 starts with a set spread. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for three Meyer starts this season -- they lost every game.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (50.8%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while New York is a -112 favorite at home.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Marlins are +168 to cover, while the Mets are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

Mets versus Marlins, on May 29, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (50%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 19 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 23 of their 56 opportunities.

The Mets have posted a record of 21-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won 19.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-21).

Miami has a 5-18 record (winning just 21.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 56 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-22-1).

The Marlins have collected a 25-31-0 record ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto is hitting .301 with four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .392 and a slugging percentage of .594.

Soto hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .591, fueled by an OBP of .273 and a team-best slugging percentage of .317 this season. He's batting .225.

His batting average ranks 122nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 151st, and his slugging percentage 148th.

Carson Benge leads New York in OBP (.310) this season, fueled by 46 hits.

Marcus Semien has been key for New York with 43 hits, an OBP of .264 plus a slugging percentage of .307.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has accumulated an on-base percentage of .396 and has 67 hits, both team-high marks for the Marlins. He's batting .316 and slugging .481.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Liam Hicks is hitting .264 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He ranks 57th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Otto Lopez has a .479 slugging percentage, which leads the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee has five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 31 walks while hitting .194.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

5/24/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/23/2026: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2026: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/28/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/31/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/30/2025: 11-8 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-8 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/29/2025: 19-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

19-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/28/2025: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

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