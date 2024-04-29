Mets vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the New York Mets taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Mets vs Cubs Game Info

New York Mets (14-13) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-11)

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MARQ

Mets vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-152) | CHC: (+128)

NYM: (-152) | CHC: (+128) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+152) | CHC: +1.5 (-184)

NYM: -1.5 (+152) | CHC: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mets vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino (Mets) - 2-2, 2.67 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 2-0, 1.69 ERA

The probable starters are Luis Severino (2-2) for the Mets and Jameson Taillon (2-0) for the Cubs. Severino and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Severino's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Taillon has started two games with set spreads, and the Cubs covered in both chances. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for one Taillon start this season -- they won.

Mets vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (55.3%)

Mets vs Cubs Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Cubs reveal New York as the favorite (-152) and Chicago as the underdog (+128) on the road.

Mets vs Cubs Spread

The Mets are hosting the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs (+152 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -184 to cover.

Mets vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Cubs game on April 29 has been set at 7.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Mets vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those games.

New York has been listed as a favorite of -152 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 25 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 25 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 12-13-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have won 55.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (10-8).

Chicago has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Cubs have played in 28 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-15-0).

The Cubs have covered 64.3% of their games this season, going 18-10-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York in total hits (26) this season while batting .248 with 11 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .336 and a slugging percentage of .505.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 89th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .202 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .376 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 155th, his on-base percentage 134th, and his slugging percentage 110th.

Brandon Nimmo leads New York with an OBP of .358 this season while batting .202 with 20 walks and 14 runs scored.

Jeff McNeil has been key for New York with 22 hits, an OBP of .317 plus a slugging percentage of .341.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has put up a team-high OBP (.350) and slugging percentage (.359). He's batting .272.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 60th, his on-base percentage is 52nd, and he is 121st in slugging.

Mike Tauchman is hitting .294 with five doubles, three home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .429.

Michael Busch has racked up 25 hits, a team-high for the Cubs.

Christopher Morel has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .210.

