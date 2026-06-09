Mets vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the New York Mets are playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mets vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Mets (29-36) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (35-28)

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Cardinals.TV

Mets vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-134) | STL: (+114)

NYM: (-134) | STL: (+114) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+158) | STL: +1.5 (-192)

NYM: -1.5 (+158) | STL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 4-4, 3.63 ERA vs Dustin May (Cardinals) - 3-6, 4.59 ERA

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (4-4) for the Mets and Dustin May (3-6) for the Cardinals. When Peralta starts, his team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season. Peralta's team is 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When May starts, the Cardinals are 6-6-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of May's starts this season, and they went 3-7 in those matchups.

Mets vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (54.9%)

Mets vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Cardinals reveal New York as the favorite (-134) and St. Louis as the underdog (+114) on the road.

Mets vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +158 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -192.

Mets vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Mets-Cardinals contest on June 9, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (52.3%) in those games.

New York has a record of 12-16 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 28 of their 65 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 28-37-0 against the spread in their 65 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have won 25 of the 48 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (52.1%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, St. Louis has gone 13-14 (48.1%).

The Cardinals have played in 62 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-31-4).

The Cardinals have gone 37-25-0 ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 49 hits and an OBP of .366, both of which are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average and a slugging percentage of .528.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 17th in slugging.

Carson Benge is batting .265 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging among qualified batters.

Benge has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with a triple, three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .615, fueled by an OBP of .285 and a team-best slugging percentage of .330 this season.

Bichette takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs.

Marcus Semien has been key for New York with 53 hits, an OBP of .277 plus a slugging percentage of .362.

Semien brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has racked up a slugging percentage of .560 and has 73 hits, both team-high marks for the Cardinals. He's batting .303 and with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Walker heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .478 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Alec Burleson has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .290. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He is currently 22nd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ivan Herrera has accumulated a team-high .378 on-base percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .246 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks.

Mets vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/1/2026: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2026: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/30/2026: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/4/2025: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2025: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/20/2025: 7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/19/2025: 3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/18/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/17/2025: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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