Mets vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the New York Mets are playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Mets vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Mets (3-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-2)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and SNY

Mets vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-158) | STL: (+134)

NYM: (-158) | STL: (+134) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+108) | STL: +1.5 (-130)

NYM: -1.5 (+108) | STL: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mets will look to Kodai Senga versus the Cardinals and Andre Pallante. In games Senga pitched with a spread last season, his team was 13-9-0 ATS. Senga appeared in 20 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 13-7 in those contests. Last season when Pallante pitched his team finished 15-16-0 against the spread. Pallante and his team went 8-12 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Mets vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (55.2%)

Mets vs Cardinals Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +134 underdog despite being at home.

Mets vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +108 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -130.

Mets vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Cardinals game on March 31 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mets were chosen as favorites in 111 games last year and walked away with the win 63 times (56.8%) in those games.

Last season New York came away with a win 27 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 155 games with a total last season.

The Cardinals were the moneyline underdog 90 times last season. They finished 43-47 in those games.

St. Louis went 9-18 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (33.3%).

The Cardinals played in 156 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-71-5).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto had 152 hits and an OBP of .396 last season.

Francisco Lindor slashed .267/.346/.466 and finished with an OPS of .811.

Bo Bichette had a .483 slugging percentage last season thanks to 63 extra-base hits.

Jorge Polanco slashed .265/.326/.495 and finished with an OPS of .821.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson had an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .459 while racking up 144 hits last season.

Ivan Herrera hit .284 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks.

Masyn Winn had 27 doubles, nine home runs and 34 walks while batting .253 last season.

Victor Scott II hit .216 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 42 walks.

Mets vs Cardinals Head to Head

3/30/2026: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/4/2025: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2025: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/20/2025: 7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/19/2025: 3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/18/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/17/2025: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2024: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/7/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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