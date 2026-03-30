Mets vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Mets (2-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-1)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and SNY

Mets vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-144) | STL: (+122)

NYM: (-144) | STL: (+122) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+108) | STL: +1.5 (-130)

NYM: -1.5 (+108) | STL: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mets will call on Clay Holmes against the Cardinals and Kyle Leahy. Holmes and his team were 15-16-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Holmes appeared in 23 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 15-8 in those contests. Last season Leahy pitched in one game with a spread, which his team did not cover. Leahy's team was the moneyline underdog only one time in a game he pitched a season ago, and lost.

Mets vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (50.2%)

Mets vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Mets vs Cardinals moneyline has New York as a -144 favorite, while St. Louis is a +122 underdog at home.

Mets vs Cardinals Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Cardinals. The Mets are +108 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -130.

Mets vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Cardinals on March 30 is 8.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mets came away with 63 wins in the 111 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, New York won 31 of 60 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 155 games with a total last season.

The Cardinals finished 43-47 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 47.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer last year, St. Louis went 14-26 (35%).

The Cardinals played in 156 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-71-5).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto had 152 hits and an OBP of .396 last season.

Francisco Lindor slashed .267/.346/.466 and finished with an OPS of .811.

Bo Bichette had a .483 slugging percentage last season thanks to 63 extra-base hits.

Jorge Polanco slashed .265/.326/.495 and finished with an OPS of .821.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson racked up an on-base percentage of .343, a slugging percentage of .459, and had 144 hits last season.

Ivan Herrera hit .284 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks.

Masyn Winn hit .253 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 34 walks a season ago.

Victor Scott II hit .216 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 42 walks.

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