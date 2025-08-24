Mets vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 24

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The New York Mets will take on the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Sunday.

Mets vs Braves Game Info

New York Mets (68-60) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-70)

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and WPIX

Mets vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-130) | ATL: (+110)

NYM: (-130) | ATL: (+110) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+128) | ATL: +1.5 (-154)

NYM: -1.5 (+128) | ATL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mets vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 8-5, 3.18 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 5-9, 6.29 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send David Peterson (8-5) to the mound, while Bryce Elder (5-9) will take the ball for the Braves. Peterson and his team are 8-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Peterson's team has won 68.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-5). The Braves have an 11-9-0 record against the spread in Elder's starts. The Braves have a 2-7 record in Elder's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (60%)

Mets vs Braves Moneyline

The Mets vs Braves moneyline has New York as a -130 favorite, while Atlanta is a +110 underdog at home.

Mets vs Braves Spread

The Braves are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Braves are -154 to cover, and the Mets are +128.

Mets vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Braves on Aug. 24 is 9. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Mets vs Braves Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (60%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious 40 times in 70 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 121 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets are 57-64-0 against the spread in their 121 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have won 29.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-26).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Atlanta has a 5-14 record (winning just 26.3% of its games).

The Braves have played in 122 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-61-8).

The Braves have a 51-71-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 95th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 19th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.464) thanks to 52 extra-base hits. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Lindor has picked up a hit in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .512 with five doubles, four home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Pete Alonso has 127 hits and is batting .262 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has 20 home runs, 68 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.452) while leading the Braves in hits (132). He's batting .268 and with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Marcell Ozuna's .367 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .236 while slugging .420.

He ranks 126th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Michael Harris II has 21 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 13 walks while batting .255.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .229 with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 47 walks.

Mets vs Braves Head to Head

8/22/2025: 12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/14/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/12/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/26/2025: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/25/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/24/2025: 7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/18/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/30/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

